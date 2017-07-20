Savings announced from new health plan for retired teachers

State Treasurer Beth Pearce said Thursday that her office has completed negotiations for a contract to provide health insurance to retired teachers in the state.

The one-year deal will save the state more than $550,000, while also saving retired teachers over age 65 a total of $110,000, according to Pearce. That’s because it reduces premiums for Medicare-eligible teacher retirees by 2 percent while maintaining the current rate for those who are not Medicare-eligible.

“As state treasurer, I always look for solutions that are a win-win for the taxpayer and for the retirees we serve,” Pearce said in a statement issued by her office.

The new health plan will be managed by the Vermont Education Health Initiative, the same organization that provides insurance plans to active teachers. The plan received unanimous approval from the Vermont State Teachers’ Retirement System board of trustees at its May meeting, according to the treasurer’s office.

“This agreement generates savings for retirees and savings for the state,” said Jon Harris, the board’s chair, in a statement provided by the treasurer’s office.

A spokesperson for the treasurer’s office said the health care plan for retired teachers is separate from and not affected by the legislative deal-making that occurred this year over active teacher health care contracts.