 

Savings announced from new health plan for retired teachers

Jul. 20, 2017, 7:17 pm by Leave a Comment

State Treasurer Beth Pearce said Thursday that her office has completed negotiations for a contract to provide health insurance to retired teachers in the state.

The one-year deal will save the state more than $550,000, while also saving retired teachers over age 65 a total of $110,000, according to Pearce. That’s because it reduces premiums for Medicare-eligible teacher retirees by 2 percent while maintaining the current rate for those who are not Medicare-eligible.

“As state treasurer, I always look for solutions that are a win-win for the taxpayer and for the retirees we serve,” Pearce said in a statement issued by her office.

The new health plan will be managed by the Vermont Education Health Initiative, the same organization that provides insurance plans to active teachers. The plan received unanimous approval from the Vermont State Teachers’ Retirement System board of trustees at its May meeting, according to the treasurer’s office.

“This agreement generates savings for retirees and savings for the state,” said Jon Harris, the board’s chair, in a statement provided by the treasurer’s office.

A spokesperson for the treasurer’s office said the health care plan for retired teachers is separate from and not affected by the legislative deal-making that occurred this year over active teacher health care contracts.

Filed Under: Health Care, Vermont News Briefs Tagged With: , ,
Morgan True

Morgan True is VTDigger's Burlington bureau chief covering the city and Chittenden County. A Seattle native, he graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism before working for several publications in Massachusetts. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Morgan on Twitter @true_morgan

Latest stories by Morgan

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Savings announced from new health plan for retired teachers"