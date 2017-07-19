 

Vermont Democratic Party to launch forum series

Jul. 19, 2017, 3:09 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Vermont Democratic Party
July 19, 2017

Contact:
Brandon Batham
802-380-6708
[email protected]

Vermont Democrats Launch Summer Issue Forums Series

Montpelier, VT – The Vermont Democratic Party is launching the first of a series of forums to discuss the issues most important to Vermonters.

On Monday, July 24th, Vermont Democrats and other interested community members will be gathering in St. Albans to discuss healthcare-related issues, followed by a town hall-style opportunity for individuals to share their experiences dealing with access to healthcare. Lt. Governor David Zuckerman, Bradford State Representative and small business owner Sarah Copeland-Hanzas, and Montgomery resident and Vermont’s Democratic National Committeeman Terje Anderson will sit on a panel to discuss current issues regarding healthcare affordability, access, and advocacy efforts.

“These forums are part of our efforts to get this Party out in communities across our state,” says VDP Chair Faisal Gill. “This summer, we’re doubling down on activities that keep us engaged with the grassroots base of our Party, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

The healthcare forum in St. Albans will be held at 6:00pm on Monday, July 24th at St. Albans City Hall (100 N. Main St., St. Albans, VT 05478). Refreshments will be provided.

Future forums are being planned to discuss college affordability, economic development, the environment, and the opiate crisis. Gill’s hope is that the forums present an opportunity for community members to engage and discuss potential policy solutions, but also to engage with lawmakers and experts and find a path forward for reform. “Vermonters can’t afford any more lip service,” he says. “We need to find concrete solutions to these issues, and these forums can be a place where people can find steps forward to real change.”

Individuals interested in organizing a forum in the future are encouraged to contact VDP Political Director Brandon Batham at [email protected].

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With:
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Vermont Democratic Party to launch forum series"