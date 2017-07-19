Vermont Democratic Party to launch forum series

News Release — Vermont Democratic Party

July 19, 2017

Contact:

Brandon Batham

802-380-6708

[email protected]

Vermont Democrats Launch Summer Issue Forums Series

Montpelier, VT – The Vermont Democratic Party is launching the first of a series of forums to discuss the issues most important to Vermonters.

On Monday, July 24th, Vermont Democrats and other interested community members will be gathering in St. Albans to discuss healthcare-related issues, followed by a town hall-style opportunity for individuals to share their experiences dealing with access to healthcare. Lt. Governor David Zuckerman, Bradford State Representative and small business owner Sarah Copeland-Hanzas, and Montgomery resident and Vermont’s Democratic National Committeeman Terje Anderson will sit on a panel to discuss current issues regarding healthcare affordability, access, and advocacy efforts.

“These forums are part of our efforts to get this Party out in communities across our state,” says VDP Chair Faisal Gill. “This summer, we’re doubling down on activities that keep us engaged with the grassroots base of our Party, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

The healthcare forum in St. Albans will be held at 6:00pm on Monday, July 24th at St. Albans City Hall (100 N. Main St., St. Albans, VT 05478). Refreshments will be provided.

Future forums are being planned to discuss college affordability, economic development, the environment, and the opiate crisis. Gill’s hope is that the forums present an opportunity for community members to engage and discuss potential policy solutions, but also to engage with lawmakers and experts and find a path forward for reform. “Vermonters can’t afford any more lip service,” he says. “We need to find concrete solutions to these issues, and these forums can be a place where people can find steps forward to real change.”

Individuals interested in organizing a forum in the future are encouraged to contact VDP Political Director Brandon Batham at [email protected].