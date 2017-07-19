Two fish certified as state records

News Release — Vermont Fish and Wildlife

Two fish certified as new Vermont state records

RUTLAND, Vt. – Two fish caught in tributaries of Lake Champlain earlier this year have been certified as new Vermont state records.

A new state record carp, weighing 33.25 pounds and measuring 40 inches in length, was caught in Otter Creek in April by Ferrisburgh angler Chase Stokes. Stokes, an accomplished Vermont youth angler, caught the carp while fishing in the town of Panton. The fish had a total girth of 26.5 inches at its widest point.

A second state record for the species of redhorse sucker has also been certified. Mike Elwood of Burlington landed a redhorse sucker in the Winooski River in May which weighed 9.96 pounds, measured 29 inches in length and had a total girth of 18 inches. Elwood caught the redhorse sucker while fishing in the town of Colchester.

The former record carp weighed 33 pounds and measured 35 inches in length, while the previous record redhorse sucker weighed 9 pounds and measured 27.5 inches in length.

Both of the new records were made official this week after a thorough inspection process by fisheries biologists from Vermont Fish & Wildlife. The records are for the traditional method of angling, in contrast to records for bowfishing which are also recognized for both species.

“The two fish add to the remarkable list of record fish being caught in Vermont year in and year out,” said Shawn Good, fisheries biologist with Vermont Fish & Wildlife. “15 state records have been set for individual species of fish since 2010, and that list will likely grow as more and more anglers chase many of Vermont’s lesser-known, non-traditional fish species.

“We currently certify records for 41 different species of fish found in Vermont, so the opportunities for anglers to learn about and target trophy-class fish of a range of species are tremendous,” added Good. “Chase and Mike are both accomplished anglers and long-time participants of our Master Angler program, and their catches are certainly indicative of both their talent and passion for fishing.”

Good also noted that the frequency of record fish catches in Vermont in recent years provides added incentive for anglers to get out on the water this summer and fall.

“There seems to be some extra buzz in the Vermont angling community right now given the quality of fish being caught regularly across so many different species,” said Good. “It’s always exciting to go fishing, and it makes it that much more exhilarating when you know your very next cast could lead to a new state record.”

To learn more about Vermont’s record fish program, fishing in Vermont, or to purchase a fishing license, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com.