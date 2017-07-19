Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Northshire launches ExpressCare

 

News Release — Southwestern Vermont Health Care
July 19, 2017

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Launches ExpressCare Service at Northshire Campus

BENNINGTON, VT—July 19, 2017—Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s (SVMC) Northshire Campus now features a convenient walk-in clinic called Northshire ExpressCare. The service will be available 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Both SVMC Northshire and Northshire ExpressCare are located at 5957 Main Street, Route 7A, in Manchester Center.

“SVMC Northshire’s ExpressCare is here to provide same-day health services for people of all ages,” said Bob Schwartz, MD, medical director of SVMC Northshire Campus and associate medical director of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians, the group that provides medical services for SVMC. “Our team of physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and support staff is dedicated to providing the care you need at the time you need it.”

The clinic will provide convenient, walk-in care to local patients and travelers with illnesses and injuries, including coughs, colds, and flu; eye and ear infections; pulled and strained muscles; cuts and scrapes; bites, stings, and rashes; stomach aches; and other conditions. Onsite X-ray is available.

“If you have a health-related problem and are unable to see your primary care provider and you do not require an Emergency Department visit, ExpressCare is here to help you,” Schwartz said.

The ExpressCare providers note that some conditions do warrant an Emergency Department visit. Those experiencing chest pains, serious injury, or illness should call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest Emergency Department right away.

The clinic’s association with the hospital allows its providers to make direct referrals to SVMC and to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians. Northshire ExpressCare providers will communicate with patients’ primary care physicians.

A second ExpressCare location, open 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily, is located on the SVMC Campus in Bennington. For more information, visit svhealthcare.org/expresscare.

