Regulators seek to reduce MVP’s premium increase

Regulators spent Wednesday looking for ways to shrink premium increases next year for Vermont Health Connect users who get insurance from MVP Health Care.

Members of the Green Mountain Care Board asked an analyst for MVP to report back with how much the company’s premiums would increase if it lowered administrative costs, or if Vermont hospitals charged the company less than expected.

As of 2017, MVP covered about 10,000 of the people who get insurance through Vermont Health Connect plans either as individuals or through a small business. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont covered the other 70,000.

MVP has requested to increase the premiums it charges customers by an average of 6.7 percent for calendar year 2018. The state board’s actuaries have recommended that the number be reduced to 4.8 percent, and the board spent Wednesday asking MVP about ways to make that number even lower.

“We are offering the most affordable rate possible,” said Matt Lombardo, the director of actuarial services for the company. “MVP is doing everything possible to keep the premium rates down.”

The 6.7 percent increase assumes that Vermont hospitals will charge roughly the same amount for services in 2018 as they did in 2017, and accounts for both a 13.8 percent increase in the price of brand-name prescription drugs and a 7.7 percent increase in the price of specialty drugs to treat rare diseases.

Jessica Holmes, an economist who sits on the board, said MVP was not accounting for the board’s decision in April to lower commercial price increases at Vermont hospitals that went over budget in 2016. As part of that, the state’s largest hospital has agreed to increase prices by less than 1 percent — a historic low.

Holmes told the company to look at the individual letters the board sent to hospitals — including the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, where most of MVP’s customers are based — and come back with an updated estimate of a premium increase.

Maureen Usifer, a financial analyst and board member, pressed the company on its administrative costs in light of the fact that MVP increased its enrollees by about 50 percent from 2016 to 2017.

Lombardo said two-thirds of the company’s administrative costs are fixed, so Usifer did some math in front of him and said the company was not accounting for enough efficiencies from the growth. She told the company to report back on its administrative costs.

Usifer also pointed to a requested deductible increase from $2,150 to $2,600 on the silver plan. She asked Lombardo to come back with information on how much it would cost customers in premiums for the insurer to lower that deductible back down to $2,150.

Kevin Mullin, the chair of the board, cited Lombardo’s testimony in favor of competition in the insurance market. Mullin then said Blue Cross had lower administrative costs, and asked him how the company intended to reduce its administrative costs to compete.

Lombardo said: “If we can grow our business then we can bring down cost. Our goal is to offer the most competitive premium rate and we are fully cognizant of how expensive health care is.”

On Thursday, the board will have a hearing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Blue Cross’ requests for premium increases. Blue Cross originally requested to [increase premiums 12.7 percent] but has increased that request to 12.9 percent.

On July 27 the board will hold a special public comment session from 5 to 7 p.m. at its headquarters in Montpelier.

Public comments on both cases can be submitted here.