The Gathering Place to expand

July 18, 2017

Brattleboro Area Adult Day Services dba The Gathering Place has proudly served seniors, adults with disabilities and their families in Windham County and the surrounding areas since 1989. In 2013, The Gathering Place added Home Care as a permanent service to further meet the needs of the region. The organization is a vital member of the community known for its supportive services and diverse programming.

On Friday, July 14, 2017, The Gathering Place Board of Directors entered into a purchase and sale agreement to develop a satellite location in the Deerfield Valley. The location for the Adult Day and Home Care service will be 3 Park Mountain Plaza in Dover, VT. Mary Fredette, Executive Director for The Gathering Place commented, “This is a fantastic opportunity for our organization, the community and Windham County. The Board and staff have been working diligently on plans for this expansion for several years. We are thrilled to begin.” The satellite is planned to open in the fall of 2017.

The Gathering Place offers the services that make it possible for seniors and adults with disabilities to remain in their homes, while providing respite and support for their caregivers. TGP offers a broad scope of services to meet the individual needs of our participants, and a host of volunteer and employment opportunities. For more information please visit gatheringplacevt.org, call 802- 254-6559, email [email protected] or stop by to visit our Brattleboro location at 30 Terrace Street.

