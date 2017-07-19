Burlington Electric encourages community to reduce energy during peak hours

News Release — Burlington Electric

July 19, 2017

Burlington Electric Issues Defeat the Peak Alert for Thursday

Encourages Community to Reduce Energy Usage from 3:00pm to 7:00pm

Burlington, VT – The Burlington Electric Department today issued a peak day alert for Thursday as part of its newly-launched Defeat the Peak program (view news release here), encouraging members of the Burlington community to reduce their energy usage tomorrow between 3:00pm and 7:00pm. Burlingtonians can lend a hand by taking the following steps on what is projected to be a very hot, summer day:

• Raise thermostats or turn off air conditioners before leaving for work and, to the extent possible, wait until after 7:00pm to turn on air conditioners or, if unable to wait past 7:00pm, consider using less cool settings;

• Wait until after 7:00pm or later to use washing machines, clothing dryers, dishwashers, and other appliances; and

• Turn off non-essential lights until 7:00pm and later.

Leading by example, Burlington Electric will be reducing its energy usage tomorrow by turning off all non-essential lights and adjusting its air conditioning usage by raising the thermostat to 75 degrees at its Pine Street facility.

“We’re excited about our ‘Triple Bottom Line’ approach to defeating the peak here in Burlington,” stated Neale Lunderville, Burlington Electric Department General Manger. “What a terrific win-win-win when our community comes together to keep costs low, protect the environment, and provide immediate support to impactful community nonprofits. Defeat the Peak serves as another part our plan to make Burlington a net zero energy city.”

Two more traditional incentives for Burlingtonians who take peak day actions include: reductions in utility costs that help keep electric rates low and stable; and environmental benefits that come with reduced energy demand on the regional electric grid, which decreases the need for use of polluting oil and natural gas generators around New England. A more unique and innovative incentive recently introduced by Burlington Electric based on customer input is a community reward opportunity through which a local nonprofit – in this case the Humane Society of Chittenden County – will benefit from a $1,000 contribution from Burlington Electric if our customers hit the targeted amount of load reduction on a peak day.

Nancy Cathcart, President and CEO of the Humane Society of Chittenden County, said: “Our team at the Humane Society will be cheering on the Burlington community to defeat the peak tomorrow. Achieving this goal would provide important support to help foster compassionate treatment of animals and prevent animal suffering.”

Burlington Electric today notified customers by email blast about tomorrow’s peak day alert.. Customers can sign up for these email notifications, view a video explaining Defeat the Peak, and learn more about the program by visiting www.burlingtonelectric.com/peak. Burlington Electric also will share tomorrow’s peak day alert with the community through social media channels, including Facebook and Twitter.