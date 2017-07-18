Waterbury State Office Complex Redevelopment named project of the year

News Release — Esmond Communications

July 17, 2017

Waterbury State Office Complex Redevelopment Named APWA 2017 Public Works Project of the Year

KANSAS CITY, MO. – July 17, 2017 –The Waterbury State Office Complex Redevelopment project in Vermont has been named a 2017 Public Works Project of the Year by the American Public Works Association (APWA). The project is being honored with APWA’s Project of the Year award in the Disaster or Emergency Construction/Repair at a cost of more than $75 million category.

The APWA Public Works Projects of the Year awards are presented annually to promote excellence in the management and administration of public works projects, recognizing the alliance between the managing agency, contractor, consultant and their cooperative achievements. This year, APWA selected projects in five categories including Disaster/Emergency, Environment, Historical Restoration, Structures, and Transportation.

For 2017, the team of winners includes the State of Vermont through the Department of Buildings and General Services as the managing agency; PC Construction as the primary contractor; and Freeman French Freeman as the primary consultant; who will be presented with the award during APWA’s 2017 PWX, Public Works Expo, annual conference taking place in the Orlando Orange County Convention Center in the Awards Ceremony during August 27-30, 2017.

When Tropical Storm Irene swept through Vermont in 2011, it flooded nearly every river and stream in the state. The Village of Waterbury was hard hit including the Waterbury State Office Complex, located on the banks of the Winooski River. The entire state was ravaged and more than 1,500 state employees were displaced to other locations around Vermont.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Town of Waterbury and community partners responded with a plan for the restoration and redevelopment of the historic complex. The plan identified several initiatives, including a new site plan designed for flood plain restoration.

The design team led by Freeman French Freeman Architects and the State of Vermont, through the Department of Buildings and General Services, worked to incorporate the objectives of all stakeholders to set a strategy and schedule to achieve the project goals. PC Construction put the project management plan into action that included deconstruction of 21 flood-prone buildings to make room for the new 86,000 square foot steel-framed office building, while simultaneously constructing the new 20,000 square foot steel-framed central plant and maintenance facility with wood biomass boilers and emergency generators. The work also included the restoration of the 13 buildings comprising the historic core to their original grandeur.

Given its location on the banks of the Winooski River, reducing flood risk was a primary emphasis, and existing buildings received innovative foundation improvements to mitigate potential for future flooding. New and renovated buildings were also elevated and all occupied areas are now six inches above the 500-year flood level.

