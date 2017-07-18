 

Vermont Electric Cooperative members encouraged to save energy

Jul. 18, 2017, 3:31 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Vermont Electric Cooperative
July 18, 2017

Contacts:
Andrea Cohen
Cell Phone: 802-696-9036
[email protected]

VEC Issues a Peak Alert for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday
Members Encouraged to Conserve Energy in the Late Afternoon and Evening

Johnson, VT- Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC) is encouraging members to conserve energy on Wednesday, July 19, Thursday July 20, and Friday July 21, between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. This is when demand for electricity is expected to spike as a result of high temperatures throughout New England.

Here is what people can do to help beat the peak during those hours.
• Turn off all unnecessary lights.
• Delay the use of major appliances like dishwashers, washing machines, and clothes dryers until after the alert time has passed.
• Reduce use of air conditioning as much as safely possible.

VEC implements the Beat the Peak program to promote conservation during peak energy events. Many of VEC’s costs are set during the annual New England peak, so if VEC members can limit consumption during that time period, they can help save money. According to CEO Christine Hallquist, “If VEC members can collectively beat the peak by conserving electricity during peak energy times, they can help to control costs that impact electric rates. In a cooperative, when one member conserves, we all save.”

VEC began issuing Beat the Peak alerts in 2012. VEC members interested in “beating the peak” can sign up to receive alerts by e-mail, text, or phone. For more information about VEC’s Beat the Peak program, visit VEC’s website at www.vermontelectric.coop or call 1-800-832-2667.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Vermont Electric Cooperative members encouraged to save energy"