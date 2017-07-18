Vermont Electric Cooperative members encouraged to save energy

News Release — Vermont Electric Cooperative

July 18, 2017

Contacts:

Andrea Cohen

Cell Phone: 802-696-9036

[email protected]

VEC Issues a Peak Alert for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday

Members Encouraged to Conserve Energy in the Late Afternoon and Evening

Johnson, VT- Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC) is encouraging members to conserve energy on Wednesday, July 19, Thursday July 20, and Friday July 21, between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. This is when demand for electricity is expected to spike as a result of high temperatures throughout New England.

Here is what people can do to help beat the peak during those hours.

• Turn off all unnecessary lights.

• Delay the use of major appliances like dishwashers, washing machines, and clothes dryers until after the alert time has passed.

• Reduce use of air conditioning as much as safely possible.

VEC implements the Beat the Peak program to promote conservation during peak energy events. Many of VEC’s costs are set during the annual New England peak, so if VEC members can limit consumption during that time period, they can help save money. According to CEO Christine Hallquist, “If VEC members can collectively beat the peak by conserving electricity during peak energy times, they can help to control costs that impact electric rates. In a cooperative, when one member conserves, we all save.”

VEC began issuing Beat the Peak alerts in 2012. VEC members interested in “beating the peak” can sign up to receive alerts by e-mail, text, or phone. For more information about VEC’s Beat the Peak program, visit VEC’s website at www.vermontelectric.coop or call 1-800-832-2667.