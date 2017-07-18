Redmond and Kornheiser appointed to Women’s Commission

News Release — Vermont Commission on Women

July 18, 2017

Contact:

Lilly Talbert

802-828-2841

Marybeth Christie Redmond of Essex and Emilie Kornheiser of Brattleboro Appointed to State Women’s Commission

(Montpelier) – Speaker of the House Mitzi Johnson has appointed two new Commissioners to Vermont Commission on Women: Marybeth Christie Redmond of Essex and Emilie Kornheiser of Brattleboro.

Marybeth Christie Redmond’s work and career have focused on utilizing writing and public communications to raise up the voices of women, girls, and the most marginalized residing in our state. She currently serves as a partner in the Vermont Story Lab project, training nonprofit communicators to weave storytelling through the fabric of their organizations to increase impact and reach. For six years (2003-2009), she taught journalism at St. Michael’s College, helping undergraduates write and report for digital media with a focus on underserved communities. From 2010-2014, she co-founded a program for Vermont’s incarcerated women called writing inside VT, which utilizes writing as a tool for self-change. This effort resulted in a nationally published book of the women’s poetry and prose, entitled “Hear Me, See Me” in 2013. Ms. Redmond also directed the development and communications efforts at Vermont Works for Women, a nonprofit organization training vulnerable women for meaningful, livable wage employment (2013-2016). While there, she served on the steering committee of Change the Story VT, an innovative partnership between Vermont Works for Women, the Vermont Women’s Fund, and the Vermont Commission on Women that aligns policy, program and philanthropy to fast-track women’s economic status in the state. Prior to making Vermont her home in 2003, Ms. Redmond worked as an on-air TV reporter in Connecticut, New York and Indiana.

Emilie Kornheiser comes to her work with a passion for community voice, leadership, and most importantly, to support communities to own and tell their own stories— understanding and agreeing to a shared vision and outcomes. Currently the Early Childhood Action Plan Director with Building Bright Futures, and recently with Promise Communities for the State of Vermont, she supports communities to identify and achieve shared outcomes for young children and families. Before a career transition to local service, she was an international development consultant with a private firm working primarily under federal contract. In this position, Ms. Kornheiser strategized, trained, brokered, and evaluated partnerships between private corporations and government agencies to meet humanitarian and community development goals. She has worked overseas promoting democracy and supporting small business development, in various positions at community-based organizations serving vulnerable populations throughout Vermont, and started her own small business in Brattleboro.