John Freitag: Individual solutions work best
Editor’s note: This commentary is by John Freitag, who served for 33 years as the facilities manager for the Strafford School District, three years as president of the Newton School PTA, and is currently serving his third term on the Strafford Selectboard.The problem with Act 46 as well as many of the laws that came out of Montpelier during the Shumlin administration was that they relied on rules and incentives to induce Vermonters to take certain actions for their own good rather than truly encouraging communities to find the solutions that best fit their circumstances.
The assumption behind carefully constructed rules and procedures, with close oversight, is that even if people do want to do the right thing they need to be told what that is. And the assumption underlying incentives is that people will not be motivated to do the right thing unless they have an incentive to do so. However, rules and incentives, or more crudely sticks and carrots, are not enough and we have seen an upsurge of people in their communities deeply concerned about the future of their schools seeking ways to bring their experience and expertise into the equation.
Over the last year people from towns all over Vermont have come together to share ideas via an active Google group and in meetings on how they can within the confines of Act 46 preserve the value of their schools for their children and communities
Rather than opposing these voices, their concerns and ideas should be embraced and made part of the process. The Legislature to their credit did make some adjustments that potentially provide for more flexibility in allowing alternative governance structures. It is, however, unclear what is the standard for approval for those schools wishing to take this path.
Act 46 whose aim was to improve educational quality has proved to be very divisive in many communities. It is time to focus back on this common goal of improving educational quality and to work hand in hand with communities where consolidation has proved difficult. A fair hearing from the secretary of education and the State Board of Education for alternative governance structures rather than forced compliance to what in essence are fairly arbitrary standards would be a wise course.
It may also be the time in a broader sense to focus more on ways to empower our local communities and to tap the considerable resources that exist in each town towards solving the many other challenges we face. My own town of Strafford has a long history of successfully partnering with governmental, civic organizations and generous individuals to address the needs of our community. One recent example in our community is grand opening of our rebuilt tennis courts and a tour of our edible pocket park held this past July 10. Both projects are at the South Strafford Recreation Area, which was created more than 40 years ago by a federal Land and Water Conservation program in conjunction with the state and the town. These recent improvements were done with either volunteer labor and donated materials as at the pocket park or in the case of the tennis courts with most of the money raised locally through donations and with the help of a $10,000 State of Vermont Building Communities grant.
At a time when new revenue options are limited, strengthening programs that empower and work creatively with local communities may be a wiser option than continuing to trying to impose uniform statewide solutions that do not often fit individual situations and that often rely too heavily on rules and incentives and the taxes and fees needed to implement them.
