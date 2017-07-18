High Growth Margins Expected for Champlain College’s New M.S. in Accounting

News Release — Champlain College

July 17, 2017

Financial and Accounting Professionals Increase Business Acumen Through Immersive Program

BURLINGTON, Vt.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Champlain College Online, ranked among The U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges for the Northern Region, today introduced its Master of Science degree in Accounting. According to the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), global automation and talent shortages are top concerns faced by financial professionals. This graduate degree helps students develop into competitive accounting professionals with an expert grasp on financial information and the strategic thinking needed to lead organizations within the private and public sectors.

“Champlain’s M.S. in Accounting expands learning beyond financial information and integrates it with other parts of the organization, its strategy and IT structure,” said Dr. Mika Nash, Academic Dean of Continuing Professional Studies at Champlain College. “The program creates a well-rounded accounting professional with the critical thinking skills to understand context, perceive cultural influences, and articulate actionable business intelligence.”

The fully online M.S. in Accounting is highly applicable and focuses on immediate real-world application to benefit the student – both academically and professionally – as well as their workplace. The master’s degree is 30 credits, allowing students to meet the 150-credit hour requirement for CPA certification. The degree also includes a 12-credit embedded certificate, giving students the opportunity to broaden their expertise in Healthcare Management, Leadership, Supply Chain Management and more.

The experiential learning approach provides students with hands-on business practices to evaluate qualitative and quantitative measurements that forecast profitability and risk, strategically plan, test investigative methods, and cultivate interpersonal skills for communicating with non-financial professionals. This holistic approach equips graduates with an advanced perspective on how to analyze, present and integrate financial information into sound business strategies.

“With increasing regulatory complexities and advances in automation technology, accounting professionals need to interpret and deliver information with the systems, environments and stakeholders top of mind,” said John Shelton, Partner, Fairview Search Group, LLC, an executive search and placement firm focusing on accounting and finance professionals. “Champlain is attuned to today’s financial and accounting business needs, and cultivates dynamic professionals – capable of orchestrating highly complex business environments – through its curriculum and expert practitioners.”

Champlain’s truED Alliance partners – which include more than 60 government and private sector organizations – also have access to the online Master of Science in Accounting at a discount. To see if your organization is a Champlain Alliance partner, please visit Champlain.edu/truEDalliances.

For more information on the Accounting program visit: http://www.champlain.edu/online/masters-degrees/ms-accounting or call 1-888-545-3459. Free webinars for all prospective students will be offered on August 1, 2017 at 11:00 am EDT and August 7, 2017 at 2:00 pm EDT.

