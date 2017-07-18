Centers for Living and Rehabilitation Welcomes New Medical Director

News Release — Southwestern Vermont Health Care

July 18, 2017

BENNINGTON, VT – July 18, 2017 – James Poole, MD, accepted an appointment as the medical director for the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation (CLR), a part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care, on June 22.

Dr. Poole has served as a hospitalist with Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) since 2008 and has been a member of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians since its inception in 2012. In addition to his roles as a hospitalist and as medical director of CLR, Dr. Poole is hospitalist director and medical director of medical affairs.

“Having a medical director on site three days a week and a nurse practitioner is what sets CLR apart from other facilities that provide similar services.” said Suzanne Anair, CLR’s administrator. “Dr. Poole is deeply committed to improving the lives of our residents, and we are proud to offer this exceptional level of medical service for patients.”

Dr. Poole received his undergraduate education in physical therapy from the University of Hartford in Connecticut and worked for 2 years as an acute care physical therapist before attending medical school at Ross University in Dominica, West Indies. He completed his residency at Stamford Hospital in Connecticut and is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

“This role blends administrative and patient-care responsibilities and fits well with my work at the hospital,” Poole said.

The hospitalist team sees many of CLR’s patients before they are transferred. They also cover off hours at CLR.

“By serving as both hospitalist director and medical director of CLR, I hope to collaborate my professional relationships at the hospital and a growing understanding of the CLR to smooth the transitions and improve continuity of care for patients,” Poole said.

As medical director of medical affairs, Dr. Poole works to reduce readmissions and length of hospital stays.

“With one foot at the hospital and one at CLR, I am able to look at these issues from every perspective and increase the accountability on all sides,” Poole said.

Dr. Poole sees all new long-term care residents and new short-term sub-acute patients at CLR and works to oversee their care with the help of a nurse practitioner and the patients’ and residents’ family members.

“I am grateful to the superior leadership and nursing staff at CLR,” Poole said. “They know their patients personally and are doing a fantastic job introducing me to the community.”

CLR is located at 160 Hospital Drive in Bennington, VT.