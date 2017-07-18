Attorney General TJ Donovan Opposes FCC Rollback of Net Neutrality Protections

News Release — State of Vermont Office of the Attorney General

July 17th, 2017

Contact: T.J. Donovan

Attorney General

802 595 8679

Attorney General TJ Donovan today joined with 12 other attorneys general to oppose a rollback of critical net neutrality protections by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

In comments submitted to the FCC today, the attorneys general argue that the FCC must ensure open access to the internet and the continued equal access to all content providers, which can only be upheld through the principles of an open internet, or net neutrality.

“The current Open Internet rules were based on the premise that consumers expect and deserve an open and transparent Internet and that their right to access their chosen content without interference from their service provider should be protected. The existing rules recognize that the Internet has become an essential service in our society, and that role could be compromised by allowing private companies, many of which have conflicts of interest, to dictate the terms of consumers’ access to and use of the Internet. Consumers expect transparency and fairness from their Internet service when they go online, and those expectations should be reflected in the FCC’s rules,” the attorneys general stated in their comments.

The attorneys general emphasized the role that net neutrality and non-discrimination principles play in furthering vigorous competition and innovation online, enabling startup businesses an equal platform to provide new content to consumers at the same speed as established providers. Without net neutrality, the attorneys general said Internet Service Providers (ISPs) could charge content providers for priority treatment, or access to an internet “fast lane.”

The FCC proposes to change or eliminate the rules that guarantee an open internet. The attorneys general said without these rules, ISPs will be free to pursue their business interests by favoring their own content over third-party sites. Consumers will lose internet freedom to visit and obtain content from any site of the consumer’s choice without interference.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan led a coalition of attorneys general in filing today’s comments from the following states: California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, The District of Columbia as well as Hawaii’s Office of Consumer Protection.