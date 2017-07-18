Attorney general opposed rollback of net neutrality protections

News Release — Vermont Office of the Attorney General
July 17, 2017
ATTORNEY GENERAL TJ DONOVAN OPPOSES FCC ROLLBACK OF NET NEUTRALITY PROTECTIONS
Attorney General TJ Donovan today joined with 12 other attorneys general to oppose a
rollback of critical net neutrality protections by the Federal Communications Commission
(FCC).
In comments submitted to the FCC today, the attorneys general argue that the FCC
must ensure open access to the internet and the continued equal access to all content providers,
which can only be upheld through the principles of an open internet, or net neutrality.
“The current Open Internet rules were based on the premise that consumers expect and
deserve an open and transparent Internet and that their right to access their chosen content
without interference from their service provider should be protected. The existing rules
recognize that the Internet has become an essential service in our society, and that role could be
compromised by allowing private companies, many of which have conflicts of interest, to dictate
the terms of consumers’ access to and use of the Internet. Consumers expect transparency and
fairness from their Internet service when they go online, and those expectations should be
reflected in the FCC’s rules,” the attorneys general stated in their comments.
The attorneys general emphasized the role that net neutrality and non-discrimination
principles play in furthering vigorous competition and innovation online, enabling startup
businesses an equal platform to provide new content to consumers at the same speed as
established providers. Without net neutrality, the attorneys general said Internet Service
Providers (ISPs) could charge content providers for priority treatment, or access to an internet
“fast lane.”
The FCC proposes to change or eliminate the rules that guarantee an open internet. The
attorneys general said without these rules, ISPs will be free to pursue their business interests by
favoring their own content over third-party sites. Consumers will lose internet freedom to visit
and obtain content from any site of the consumer’s choice without interference.
Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan led a coalition of attorneys general in filing
today’s comments from the following states: California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Iowa, Maine,
Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, The District of Columbia
as well as Hawaii’s Office of Consumer Protection.