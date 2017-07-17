White and Burke negotiates Burlington lease

News Release — White + Burke Real Estate Investment Advisors Inc.
July 14, 2017
Contact:
Emily Shaw
(802) 862-1225
Tim Burke of White + Burke Real Estate Investment Advisors Inc. Negotiates 1,200 sf lease in the Ethan Allen Shopping Center, Burlington
BURLINGTON, VT (7/14/2017) – Tim Burke, of White + Burke Real Estate Investment Advisors, Inc. in Burlington is pleased to announce the signing of a lease for 1,200 sf with Burlington Telecom at the Ethan Allen Shopping Center on North Avenue in Burlington.
Burke was the listing broker representing Hauke Building Supply, Inc. in the lease transaction.
White + Burke Real Estate Investment Advisors specializes in commercial real estate development services, asset management, permitting, and brokerage.