Vermont properties featured in travel magazine

News Release — Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing

July 17, 2017

Contact:

Philip Tortora

(802) 522-7323

[email protected]

Two Vermont Properties Make Travel + Leisure’s ‘Top 100 Hotels in the World’

Twin Farms, Rabbit Hill Inn Ranked No. 5 & 6 in the United States

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Twin Farms of Barnard and Rabbit Hill Inn of Waterford were named to Travel + Leisure’s prestigious ‘Top 100 Hotels in the World.’ The rankings were based on results from Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best Awards” survey that it puts out annually to its readers.

Twin Farms, an all-inclusive five-star experience for adults only, is ranked No. 15 in the world by the luxury travel magazine. Rabbit Hill Inn, a romantic and luxurious 19-room bed and breakfast that caters to adults, came in at No. 30 in the rankings. The Vermont lodging properties were ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, for the Northeast United States.

Only 27 properties from the United States made the Travel + Leisure rankings. Twin Farms is rated as the No. 5 property in the United States, and Rabbit Hill Inn rates as No. 6 in the country. The entire ‘Top 100 Hotels in the World’ list can be viewed on the Travel + Leisure website.

“It is incredible recognition to have two Vermont lodging properties named among the world’s best by Travel + Leisure,” said Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing Commissioner Wendy Knight. “The world class accommodations and service offered at Twin Farms and Rabbit Hill Inn put them in a distinguished class of lodging properties, and are reflective of the experiences travelers can find at the many hotels, inns, and bed and breakfasts across Vermont.”

Situated on 300 beautiful acres in Barnard, Twin Farms features a private art collection in 20 uniquely designed accommodations. Fine dining and wines, a host of outdoor and indoor activities, and a spa and fitness center are offered as part of the Twin Farms experience.

Rabbit Hill Inn is home to a variety of décor styles in its rooms, including traditional, American Country, modern and transitional. Most suites include working fireplaces, double whirlpools or hydromassage tubs, and spectacular views.