 

Vermont properties featured in travel magazine

Jul. 17, 2017, 12:54 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing
July 17, 2017

Contact:
Philip Tortora
(802) 522-7323
[email protected]

Two Vermont Properties Make Travel + Leisure’s ‘Top 100 Hotels in the World’
Twin Farms, Rabbit Hill Inn Ranked No. 5 & 6 in the United States

MONTPELIER, Vt. – Twin Farms of Barnard and Rabbit Hill Inn of Waterford were named to Travel + Leisure’s prestigious ‘Top 100 Hotels in the World.’ The rankings were based on results from Travel + Leisure’s “World’s Best Awards” survey that it puts out annually to its readers.

Twin Farms, an all-inclusive five-star experience for adults only, is ranked No. 15 in the world by the luxury travel magazine. Rabbit Hill Inn, a romantic and luxurious 19-room bed and breakfast that caters to adults, came in at No. 30 in the rankings. The Vermont lodging properties were ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, for the Northeast United States.

Only 27 properties from the United States made the Travel + Leisure rankings. Twin Farms is rated as the No. 5 property in the United States, and Rabbit Hill Inn rates as No. 6 in the country. The entire ‘Top 100 Hotels in the World’ list can be viewed on the Travel + Leisure website.

“It is incredible recognition to have two Vermont lodging properties named among the world’s best by Travel + Leisure,” said Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing Commissioner Wendy Knight. “The world class accommodations and service offered at Twin Farms and Rabbit Hill Inn put them in a distinguished class of lodging properties, and are reflective of the experiences travelers can find at the many hotels, inns, and bed and breakfasts across Vermont.”

Situated on 300 beautiful acres in Barnard, Twin Farms features a private art collection in 20 uniquely designed accommodations. Fine dining and wines, a host of outdoor and indoor activities, and a spa and fitness center are offered as part of the Twin Farms experience.

Rabbit Hill Inn is home to a variety of décor styles in its rooms, including traditional, American Country, modern and transitional. Most suites include working fireplaces, double whirlpools or hydromassage tubs, and spectacular views.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: , , ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Vermont properties featured in travel magazine"