 

Telephone and Data Services Telecom to expand locations in Vermont

Jul. 17, 2017, 3:41 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — TDS Telecom
July 17, 2017

Media contact:
Cheryl McCollum
608-664-2388
[email protected]

MADISON, Wis. (July 17, 2017) – Construction is under way to expand and improve broadband to nearly 650 locations in central Vermont. TDS Telecom (TDS®) began work in February in the Northfield and Roxbury areas, with the project expected to be done by spring 2018.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) allocated $263,655 to reach residents in some of the hardest to serve areas in Vermont. The funding will also be used to maintain a voice and broadband network as well as building out to these locations. The FCC’s Alternative Connect America Cost Model (A-CAM) will provide funding to more than 1,000 locations in central Vermont with hundreds of customers expected to receive benefits from the network upgrade work.

Vermont residents can visit the TDS website to find out how this federal program may impact their location.

Depending on location, most TDS customers in eligible rural areas will receive guaranteed broadband speeds of 25Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload (25/3). Under the agreement with the FCC, the remaining customers will receive broadband service at lower speeds of 10/1 and 4/1Mbps.

“We are excited to start work on this project to move faster connections to customers in the Northfield and Roxbury areas,” said Scott Brooks, manager – State Government Affairs at TDS.

In January, TDS announced it elected to receive approximately $75.1 million a year to increase broadband access in 25 states from the FCC’s A-CAM, under the Connect America Fund (CAF) program. TDS will leverage the funds over the next 10 years to support the buildout of rural broadband networks to nearly 160,000 locations across the country.

TDS has been doing business in Vermont since 1970 and owns three telephone companies in the state. TDS employs 22 people in Vermont.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Telephone and Data Services Telecom to expand locations in Vermont"