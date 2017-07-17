Stow Brewers Festival returns July 28-29

News Release — Green Mountain Events

July 14, 2017

Contact:

Lisa Senecal

Phone 802-595-9581

Email [email protected]

Stowe Brewers Festival to feature 130 brews and spirits July 28 and 29

The Stowe Brewers Festival is back for its third year with three sessions, featuring more than 40 craft brewers from New England and beyond, as well as live music, food trucks, Vermont spirits, cider makers and more. The festival also offers free workshops and demonstrations, a wide variety of specialty food and product vendors and free parking.

“The brewer line-up is fantastic and includes new Vermont brewers who’ve started operations this year,” said Lisa Senecal, festival co-organizer.

New additions to the festival this year include Collective Arts Brewing from Ontario, Halyard Brewing from South Burlington, Hogback Mountain Brewing from Bristol and Moonlight Meadery from Londonderry, NH. “We’re excited to be pouring some new releases from much-loved brewers and introducing new brewers to true craft beer lovers. It’s a great combination – we’re expecting a sold-out event.”

Held at Stowe’s Mayo Events Field on July 28 and 29, the 21-and-over event offers three sessions with popular regional bands:

Friday, July 28, 5:30-9:30 p.m. featuring Rumblecat

Saturday, July 29, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. featuring Seth Yacovone Blues Trio

Saturday, July 29, 5:30-9:30 p.m. featuring Pace Car Joe

Tickets are on sale now. Standard admission is $39, which includes 15 three-ounce samples, a souvenir tasting glass and five bonus spirit tasting samples from a selection of Vermont distillers. Attendees can upgrade to the $65 Hopper Pass, which includes three additional beer samples and allows the holder to go directly to the front of lines with more than 15 people – a limited number of Hopper Passes will be sold per session. Designated driver tickets are available for $18.

“Our commitment to ‘doing good while having a good time’ continues in year three,” Senecal said. “This year, we will introduce attendees to the American Rhino Foundation, which preserves African wildlife by funding local wildlife conservation organizations.”

The event is committed to a light environmental footprint with recycling and composting bins, a secure bike valet courtesy of Stowe Mountain Club and free, fresh, filtered water provided by What’s Your Watermark.”

Presenting sponsors of the event are McMahon Chevrolet/Buick and Lamoille Valley Ford, with additional support from Northfield Savings Bank, The Point! Independent Radio, and WCAX.

To buy tickets, sign up for emails or get more information, visit www.StoweBrewersFestival.com. Follow the festival on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stowebrewersfestival and on Twitter at @StoweBrewFest.