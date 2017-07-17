Hunger Mountain Co-op accepting grant applications

News Release — Hunger Mountain Co-op

July 14, 2017

Contact:

Kari Bradley

[email protected]

802.262.3219

Hunger Mountain Cooperative Community Fund Grant Applications Now Available

(MONTPELIER) Hunger Mountain Co-op is now accepting grant applications in support of local businesses and organizations whose work enriches our central Vermont community and furthers the Co-op’s mission of building a dynamic community of healthy individuals, sustainable local food systems, and thriving cooperative commerce.

Hunger Mountain Co-op began its community fund endowment in 2005. With support from Co-op member-owners, Twin Pines Cooperative Community Fund, and the Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund, the fund has grown steadily. Since 2012, the Co-op has awarded grants annually, resulting in nearly $40,000 in charitable giving. Last year’s grants totaled just under $10,000 and benefited Another Way, Barre Senior Center, Bethany Church, Calais Agriculture Committee, Central Vermont Council on Aging, and the Good Food Good Medicine Program (A Food Justice Program of Highgate Non-Profit).

“Our Community Fund provides another avenue for the co-op to support our collective vision of a healthier and more sustainable central Vermont community,” said General Manager Kari Bradley. Past community grants have funded construction of key infrastructure projects like community kitchens and supported small local businesses in need of start-up capital. This year a priority will be given to smaller-scale targeted projects and those designed to address food insecurity in central Vermont.

2017 applications can be found online at hungermountain.coop or at the Co-op’s customer service desk (623 Stone Cutters Way, Montpelier). Completed applications are due by August 31. The Co-op will announce this year’s grant recipients at the Annual Meeting on the evening of Thursday, November 2.