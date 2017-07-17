Green Mountain Power CEO named among most influential woman

News Release — Green Mountain Power

July 17, 2017

Mary Powell Named Top 25 Most Influential Women by CEO Connection for Second Year

Powell encourages women leaders to break down barriers and take chances

Colchester, Vt – Green Mountain Power President and CEO Mary Powell was again named among the top 25 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market by CEO Connection in 2017. This list recognizes the top 25 women in the U.S. based on their ability to influence change, innovation, and standards for excellence in companies with annual sales between $100 million and $3 billion. GMP hopes trailblazing CEOs like Powell will inspire the next generation of female leaders to break barriers and take chances. Other winners include the CEO of Buffalo Wild Wings and Charlotte Russe.

“It’s a joy to be among this group of very capable and accomplished women who are doing incredible things at their respective companies,” said Mary Powell, President and CEO of Green Mountain Power. “I hope the next generation of women leaders is as inspired as I am to push the limit of what we think is possible.”

Powell, one of only a handful of women to lead utilities across the country and the first woman CEO at GMP, is a long champion of equal pay and equal rights for woman and indeed all employees. Her approach to leadership has been to make the organization as “flat” as possible, breaking down the traditional reporting hierarchy to encourage and support leadership and growth at all levels.

“We are honored to be able to recognize such a prestigious group of women who have truly made an impact on their company and have given back to their community,” says Kenneth Beck, CEO of CEO Connection.

The full announcement and list of winners can be found here: http://www.midmarketrankings.com/influential-women-2017/