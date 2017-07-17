 

Dubie Family Maple represents Vermont in Made in America Showcase

Jul. 17, 2017, 3:48 pm by Leave a Comment

July 17, 2017

Dubie Family Maple LLC. represents Vermont in Washington D.C. Showcase
Local small business showcases Vermont Maple at President Donald J. Trump’s Made in America Showcase

WASHINGTON D.C., July 17, 2017- Dubie Family Maple LLC. is representing Vermont in President Donald J. Trump’s “Made in America Showcase” today at the White House. The President will recognize one company from each state that manufactures and produces its products in America.

Dubie Family Maple will be showcasing pure, organic maple syrup and maple products in the White House’s Blue Room. Mark Dubie of Fairfield, Vermont, Owner and Lead Sugar Maker, his wife Marianne Dubie, Co-owner and Customer Service Representative, along with Brian Dubie, brother to Mark and former Lieutenant Governor of Vermont will represent Dubie Family Maple.

President Donald J. Trump along with Vice President Mike Pence, Cabinet Secretaries and members of Congress are expected to attend todays event.

“Making America great again to us celebrates small businesses and hard work. It is truly an honor to represent all of Vermont’s Maple Producers.” -Mark and Marianne Dubie

