 

Donovan leads the pack on fundraising

Jul. 17, 2017, 6:04 am by 3 Comments
T.J. Donovan

Chittenden County State’s Attorney TJ Donovan kicks off his campaign for Vermont attorney general in October 2015. Photo by Anne Galloway/VTDigger

Thanks to a large carryover from the 2016 campaign, newly installed Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan has the largest war chest of the five statewide officeholders.

Data from the secretary of state’s office show that Donovan, a Chittenden County Democrat, has $121,132 in cash on hand — four times more than the rest of the statewide officeholders combined. Donovan raised $383,512 in 2016 and didn’t have a strong challenger. Hence, the Vermont attorney general, who is widely believed to be a future candidate for higher office, was able to carry over nearly a third of his contributions for a future race.

Most of Donovan’s expenses are related to campaign software and events, including a campaign rally in June at the St. John’s Club in Burlington.

The largest contributor to Donovan in the slow off season period was the Democratic Attorney Generals Association, which donated $4,000.

All candidates were required to file campaign finance reports on July 15.

By comparison, Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who was elected in November, has just $18,889 in cash. Scott burned up most of the $1.48 million he raised in 2016 in a bruising primary with retired JP Morgan Chase executive Bruce Lisman and the general campaign against Sue Minter, a Democrat, in which he scored a 9-point lead on Election Day.

David Zuckerman, the newly installed lieutenant governor, has just $4,225 on hand after spending about $5,000 on events and taxes over the past six months.

Incumbents who did not face contested races in the last cycle have even less money on hand. Secretary of State Jim Condos has $3,642; state treasurer Beth Pearce has just $1,162 in the bank after donating $3,500 to the Vermont Democratic Party this campaign cycle; and Doug Hoffer, the state auditor, has less than $100 on hand.

Anne Galloway

Anne Galloway is the founder and editor of VTDigger.org and the executive director of the Vermont Journalism Trust. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Follow Anne on Twitter @GallowayVTD

Latest stories by Anne

  • Edward Letourneau

    …and the voters thought he was going to spend his time upholding the law.

    • Jim Manahan

      I never had that illusion.

  • Jason Wells

    More than almost any other current Vt. pol Donovan scares me the most. As I have posted here in the past He is just as bad or worse when compared to Shumlin and Sorrell. It truly is a shame He was elected as He has already proven he wants to continue the Sorrell legacy of keeping most aspects of the AG’s office hidden behind legal gobbledygook. FOIA request you say? Ha good luck with that.

