Donovan leads the pack on fundraising

Thanks to a large carryover from the 2016 campaign, newly installed Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan has the largest war chest of the five statewide officeholders.

Data from the secretary of state’s office show that Donovan, a Chittenden County Democrat, has $121,132 in cash on hand — four times more than the rest of the statewide officeholders combined. Donovan raised $383,512 in 2016 and didn’t have a strong challenger. Hence, the Vermont attorney general, who is widely believed to be a future candidate for higher office, was able to carry over nearly a third of his contributions for a future race.

For more information about campaign donors and candidates, VTDigger’s database from 2009-2016 here.

Most of Donovan’s expenses are related to campaign software and events, including a campaign rally in June at the St. John’s Club in Burlington.

The largest contributor to Donovan in the slow off season period was the Democratic Attorney Generals Association, which donated $4,000.

All candidates were required to file campaign finance reports on July 15.

By comparison, Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who was elected in November, has just $18,889 in cash. Scott burned up most of the $1.48 million he raised in 2016 in a bruising primary with retired JP Morgan Chase executive Bruce Lisman and the general campaign against Sue Minter, a Democrat, in which he scored a 9-point lead on Election Day.

David Zuckerman, the newly installed lieutenant governor, has just $4,225 on hand after spending about $5,000 on events and taxes over the past six months.

Incumbents who did not face contested races in the last cycle have even less money on hand. Secretary of State Jim Condos has $3,642; state treasurer Beth Pearce has just $1,162 in the bank after donating $3,500 to the Vermont Democratic Party this campaign cycle; and Doug Hoffer, the state auditor, has less than $100 on hand.