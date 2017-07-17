 

Department of Tourism and Marketing announces Clean Water Week

Jul. 17, 2017, 10:49 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing
July 14, 2017

Contact:
[email protected]

Dear Vermont Tourism Industry Partner,

On August 21st, Governor Phil Scott will issue a proclamation declaring Clean Water Week for the State of Vermont. We invite you to join us in celebrating Vermont’s waters, and the efforts of businesses, organizaions, and communities to protect and restore clean water statewide.

Please help us highlight your commitment to clean water by hosting an event or becoming a sponsor. Sponsorship is free, and registered Clean Water Week sponsors and events will be included in Clean Water Week publicity prior to, and during, the week.

Tourism, recreation, and other local businesses benefit from, and depend on, clean water. Vermonters and visitors alike cherish the scenic beauty of Vermont’s waters. Join us and be “all in” for clean water!

The deadline to register is Friday, July 28th to be included in media outreach prior to Clean Water Week. The final registration deadline is Wednesday, August 16th.

For more information, please email [email protected] or call Bethany Sargent at (802) 490-6131.

Best,

Philip Tortora, Communications Director
Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing

