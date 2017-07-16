 

Gov. Phil Scott’s Public Schedule for the week of July 15

Jul. 16, 2017, 9:36 am by Leave a Comment

Governor Phil Scott’s Public Schedule: 7/15/17 – 7/21/17

Saturday, July 15

Attending National Governors Association Conference
Providence, RI

Sunday, July 16

No public events scheduled

Monday, July 17

10:00 – 10:45 AM
Press Conference with Vermont Congressional Delegation and State Legislative Leaders
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

Tuesday, July 18

7:45 – 8:00 AM
Interview on WNYV/WVNY
Listen in the Middlebury, Brandon and Poultney areas at 94.1 FM

1:30 – 2:15 PM
Bill Signings for H.74 and S.95
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

Wednesday, July 19

2:00 – 2:30 PM
Visit to the Governor’s Institute of Vermont, Architecture Session
Chaplin Hall, Norwich University, Northfield, VT

Thursday, July 20

1:30 PM
Weekly Press Conference
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT

Friday, July 21

No public events scheduled

Please note that this schedule is subject to change

