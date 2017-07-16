Gov. Phil Scott’s Public Schedule for the week of July 15

Governor Phil Scott’s Public Schedule: 7/15/17 – 7/21/17
Saturday, July 15
Attending National Governors Association Conference
Providence, RI
Sunday, July 16
No public events scheduled
Monday, July 17
10:00 – 10:45 AM
Press Conference with Vermont Congressional Delegation and State Legislative Leaders
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT
Tuesday, July 18
7:45 – 8:00 AM
Interview on WNYV/WVNY
Listen in the Middlebury, Brandon and Poultney areas at 94.1 FM
1:30 – 2:15 PM
Bill Signings for H.74 and S.95
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT
Wednesday, July 19
2:00 – 2:30 PM
Visit to the Governor’s Institute of Vermont, Architecture Session
Chaplin Hall, Norwich University, Northfield, VT
Thursday, July 20
1:30 PM
Weekly Press Conference
Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Vermont State House, Montpelier, VT
Friday, July 21
No public events scheduled
Please note that this schedule is subject to change