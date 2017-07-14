Vermont Works for Women receives McClure Foundation grant

News Release — Vermont Works for Women

July 13, 2017

Contact:

Amy Caldwell

p.802.655.6900

c.802.782.4654

[email protected]

VERMONT WORKS FOR WOMEN RECEIVES GRANT FROM THE J. WARREN & LOIS McCLURE FOUNDATION

WINOOSKI, VERMONT / JULY 13, 2017 – Vermont Works for Women announces the receipt of a one year grant from the J. Warren and Lois McClure Foundation to further the opportunities of high school girls to explore career opportunities through a one day expo at Vermont Technical center in Randolph.

Women Can Do is a one-day career immersion experience for 9-12th grade girls from across Vermont. It features dozens of hands-on workshops and action stations highlighting careers in the skilled trades and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) fields.

Hands-on workshops are led mostly by women professionals in the skilled trades or science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields. At Women Can Do, girls may operate an excavator, weld, climb a fire ladder, build a robot, design a 3D model, create an online game, wield a chainsaw, extract DNA from cells, or change a tire. More than 35 workshops highlight careers in architecture and engineering, computer programming, green energy, natural resources, public safety and health, communications, trades, and other non-traditional careers for women.

“Women Can Do offers young women the opportunity to step outside their comfort zone, explore their interests, and discover what gets them excited and inspired,” says Alison Lamagna, Girls’ Program Coordinator with Vermont Works for Women. “The conference opens their eyes to the world of possibilities out there for them beyond the traditional or what is expected. Through hands-on learning and hearing from professional female role models, they are exposed to a wide range of STEM, skilled trades, and other non-traditional careers, and are encouraged to recognize their own full potential.”

Wendy Rice, Executive Director comments, “The McClure Foundation’s generous support of the Women Can Do program is helping young women in Vermont have exposure to high wage, high growth careers, such as the trades and STEM. By investing in the next generation, this grant not only encourages girls to pursue their dreams in any career of their choosing, but it also helps to develop Vermont’s future workforce and the economic vitality of the state.”

Vermont Works for Women helps women and girls recognize their potential and explore, pursue, and excel in work that leads to economic independence. Its three strategic areas include: moving women into employment success; investing in girls, the next generations; and advocating for large-scale culture change for women & girls. Learn more at vtworksforwomen.org.