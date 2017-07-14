Scott meets with Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation

News Release — Gov. Phil Scott

July 11, 2017

GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT, ADMINISTRATION OFFICIALS MEET WITH REPRESENTATIVES FROM THE CENTER FOR MEDICARE AND MEDICAID INNOVATION

Montpelier, Vt. – Tuesday, Governor Phil Scott met with Dr. Stephen Cha, Fatema Salam and Rivka Friedman of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI), as part of the federal organization’s day-long visit to Vermont.

Governor Scott provided the following statement on the meeting and the in-depth discussions of health care reform:

“While there continues to be uncertainty at the federal level around Medicaid funding and health care reform, it was encouraging to find a great deal of common ground with our national partners, knowing we share the goal of improving our health care system and making care more affordable. Across the country, health care costs have grown unsustainably and Vermont faces the same challenges.

“As we discussed in this meeting, my Administration is committed to building on the progress we’ve made here in Vermont. To make health care more affordable and accessible for Vermonters, we will work closely with CMMI to transition to a model that rewards quality, enhances prevention strategies, increases our drug addiction prevention and treatment capacity, and promotes active and healthy lifestyles.

“Ultimately, in our health care reform efforts, my Administration’s goal is to make sure Vermonters have access to affordable health care coverage. Collaboration with our federal partners is crucial to achieving these goals and I appreciate the time they have taken to meet with us.”