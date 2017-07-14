 

Scott meets with Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation

Jul. 14, 2017, 2:11 pm by Leave a Comment

News Release — Gov. Phil Scott
July 11, 2017

Contact:
Rebecca Kelley
[email protected]
802-828-6403

GOVERNOR PHIL SCOTT, ADMINISTRATION OFFICIALS MEET WITH REPRESENTATIVES FROM THE CENTER FOR MEDICARE AND MEDICAID INNOVATION

Montpelier, Vt. – Tuesday, Governor Phil Scott met with Dr. Stephen Cha, Fatema Salam and Rivka Friedman of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI), as part of the federal organization’s day-long visit to Vermont.

Governor Scott provided the following statement on the meeting and the in-depth discussions of health care reform:

“While there continues to be uncertainty at the federal level around Medicaid funding and health care reform, it was encouraging to find a great deal of common ground with our national partners, knowing we share the goal of improving our health care system and making care more affordable. Across the country, health care costs have grown unsustainably and Vermont faces the same challenges.

“As we discussed in this meeting, my Administration is committed to building on the progress we’ve made here in Vermont. To make health care more affordable and accessible for Vermonters, we will work closely with CMMI to transition to a model that rewards quality, enhances prevention strategies, increases our drug addiction prevention and treatment capacity, and promotes active and healthy lifestyles.

“Ultimately, in our health care reform efforts, my Administration’s goal is to make sure Vermonters have access to affordable health care coverage. Collaboration with our federal partners is crucial to achieving these goals and I appreciate the time they have taken to meet with us.”

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Scott meets with Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation"