Norwich University launches Governor’s Institute program

News Release — Norwich University

July 14, 2017

Contact:

Daphne Larkin

802-485-2886

Norwich University Launches Inaugural Governor’s Institute in Architecture, Design & Building

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Norwich University welcomes 36 Vermont high school students on Sunday, July 16, for its inaugural Governor’s Institute on Architecture, Design & Building, a brand new Governor’s Institute of Vermont (GIV) program.

The institute offers a residential week of hands-on learning in working with concrete, masonry and wood across the disciplines of architecture, engineering, and construction management with an emphasis on regional materials and best practices of sustainable design and craft.

“This partnership between Norwich University and the Governor’s Institutes brings Norwich’s incredible teaching and mentoring resources to any Vermont high-schooler with a strong interest in the topic, regardless of their location or income,” said Karen Taylor Mitchell, who coordinates all 13 Governor’s Institutes programs throughout the state. “We’re over the moon that these young women and men are getting this chance to build confidence and try out their interests in one of Vermont’s most promising career fields.”

Norwich University’s College of Professional Schools includes all three of the primary architecture, engineering and construction (A/E/C) disciplines together. The School of Architecture + Art is the only National Architectural Accrediting Board (NAAB) accredited architecture school in northern New England, and Norwich is the only university in northern New England teaching all the A/E/C disciplines. The College of Professional Schools includes shop facilities for wood and metal; its new “CoLab,” a design/build area suitable for building full-scale buildings like the award-winning, 1000-square foot house completed for the 2013 Solar Decathlon; and digital fabrication labs that include 3D printers, 3D scanners, a five-axis CNC mill, and a 5’x9’ three-axis CNC mill.

Students will work with Norwich faculty, alumni, and undergraduate students in architecture, engineering, art, and construction management who are dedicated to a collaborative education model and project delivery. This college has a tradition of sustainable design/build projects including the Solar Decathlon DeltaT90 house; the outdoor classroom, Dutch Angle, conceived, designed and executed for Northfield High School in 2015; and CASA 802, a recently completed tiny house of 380 square feet. Other school projects include the award-winning Archistream mobile design gallery for AIA Vermont; the EMBarc, a mobile and self-powered earth-science lab created from a twenty-foot shipping container that travels in the state to teach about geology and water quality; and the recently built Wheel–pad, a modular accessible bedroom and bathroom that can be temporarily added to a residence, permitting residents to remain in their own homes during a period of recuperation.

“As the global population continues to expand and urbanize there will be massive challenges for humanity and the environment,” said Cara Armstrong, director of the School of Architecture + Art and Institute co-director. She promises incoming teenagers: “Design will help you meet those challenges; it will help you think about systems, not just things, so you will learn to see that the world is not made up of individual, disconnected things but that everything is causal, interrelated and connected.”