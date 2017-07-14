Local investing leaders provide insight

News Release — Vermont State Employees Credit Union

July 13, 2017

Contact:

Yvonne Garand

[email protected]

802-371-5197

Louisa Schibli and Janice Shade

[email protected]

802-899-0979

Leaders in Local Investing Provide Investment Insights for Everyday Vermonters

VSECU to Host Lunch and Learn in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, VT, JULY 12, 2017 –At noon on Wednesday, July 19, VSECU, Vermont’s only credit union serving all Vermonters, will host a free “Invest Local” lunch and learn. Attendees of the event will learn how to invest in their communities by supporting local businesses.

The lunch and learn will offer attendees information and insights about the benefits of local investing and how the everyday Vermonter can make a local impact with their investment dollars from two leaders in local investing: Louisa Schibli and Janice Shade, founders of Milk Money, a Vermont- and equity-based crowdinvesting firm; and Jake Ide, the director of development for The Vermont Community Loan Fund.

The event will take place at VSECU’s Montpelier branch at One Bailey Avenue. The workshop begins at 12:00 PM and ends at 1:00 PM, with lunch provided.

Wednesday’s lunch and learn is ideal for people interested in learning how they can invest in Vermont and for entrepreneurs and owners of startups and small businesses who are seeking additional capital. “This event will bring people and resources together to encourage greater community prosperity” says Simeon Chapin, VSECU’s director of social and community development.

Speakers will discuss topics including:

• The impacts of investing local

• How Vermonters benefit by investing in local business

• How people can invest in Vermont and diversify their portfolio

• Alternative financing for local businesses

• What is crowdinvesting

• How Milk Money and the Vermont Community Loan Fund work to support local business growth

Attendees of the lunch and learn will hear stories about Vermont businesses and get an introduction to entrepreneurs who are actively raising capital on the Milk Money platform.

Janice Shade and Louisa Schibli launched Milk Money in February 2016 after Vermont Small Business Offering (VSBO) regulatory changes were made in July 2014. The VSBO changes made it possible for all Vermonters—not just those who met the definition of “accredited investor” (having an annual income of $200,000 or a net worth over $1 million excluding their home) to invest locally.

Vermont has a long history facilitating local investments, including Ben & Jerry’s, who initially offered stock only to Vermont residents, and the Vermont Community Loan Fund, which has offered financing for locals who don’t qualify for traditional loan options for 30 years. Now, as a pioneer in local crowdinvesting, Milk Money L3C makes it easy for Vermonters to invest as little as $250 online to help local businesses grow.

Though the lunch and learn is free, space is limited, so those hoping to attend the event should register for the event online. Learn more about Milk Money at www.milkmoneyvt.com