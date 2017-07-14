Leahy urges Drug Enforcement Administration to lower opioid quotas

News Release — Sen. Patrick Leahy

July 11, 2017

Leahy Joins Durbin And Other Senators In Urging DEA To Lower Opioid Quotas To Combat Prescription Drug Abuse

. . . After years of the agency allowing skyrocketing opioid production, senators call on DEA to again heed their request to lower quota

WASHINGTON (TUESDAY, July 11, 2017) – U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) has joined Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and a group of 15 other senators in sending a letter to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), urging the agency to better prevent painkillers from flooding the market by setting lower opioid production quotas for 2018. Last year the DEA heeded the senators’ call to alleviate the opioid epidemic hitting Vermont and the nation by reducing nearly all opioid quotas by 25 percent or more. This was the first reduction of its kind in more than 20 years, but DEA-approved opioid production volumes remain troublingly high — including 55 percent higher oxycodone levels in 2017 than in 2007.

“As the gatekeeper for how many opioids are allowed to be sold legally every year in the United States, we commend DEA on taking initial steps last year to lower production quotas for the first time in a generation,” wrote the senators. “However, the 2017 production quota levels for numerous schedule II opioids remain dramatically higher than they were a decade ago. Further reductions, through DEA’s existing quota-setting authority, are necessary to rein in this epidemic.”

Durbin, Leahy and the other senators also pressed the agency to improve transparency in its quota-setting process by providing an explanation of how it reaches a determination and publishing quotas granted to individual manufacturers of schedule II opioids.

The letter comes on the heels of a Vermont visit made by Richard Baum, acting director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP). During his visit, Baum praised Vermont’s efforts to combat opioid abuse, particularly its innovative ‘hub and spoke’ treatment system, which he described as “an incredibly valuable national model.”

More than 6500 Vermonters are currently in treatment for opioid abuse, one of the highest treatment rates per capita in the country. The Vermont Department of Health estimates that as many as 4 out of 5 Vermonters who used heroin in the past year started by misusing prescription painkillers. Vermont recently enacted rules that limit the number of painkillers that doctors can prescribe in an effort to cut down on opioid abuse.

In addition to Durbin and Leahy, other senators signing the letter are Senators Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Angus King (I-Maine), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), and Al Franken (D-Minn.).

Between 1993 and 2015, the DEA allowed production of oxycodone to increase 39-fold, hydrocodone to increase 12-fold, hydromorphone to increase 23-fold, and fentanyl to increase 25-fold. As a result, the number of opioid pain relievers dispensed in the United States has skyrocketed over the last two decades: from 76 million prescriptions in 1991, to more than 245 million prescriptions in 2014. The increase in opioid-related overdose deaths has mirrored the dramatic rise in opioid prescribing, with a record high of 106 Vermonters dying of opiate overdoses in 2016 alone.