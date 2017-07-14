Leahy reaction to latest health care plan

News Release — Sen. Patrick Leahy

July 13, 2017

Contact:

David Carle

(202) 224-3693

Reaction Of Senator Patrick Leahy To The Latest Trumpcare Plan From Senate Republican Leaders

Senate Trumpcare 2.0 is just as bad as earlier versions and in some ways is worse.

This remains a stumbling, shameful and craven exercise to pass a tax bill in the guise of a health care bill. The ‘mean’ House bill the President described keeps getting meaner. Lost to many in the White House and on Capitol Hill is the fact that these are decisions that literally mean health or illness and life or death to countless people.

Not much is new in the latest Trumpcare bill. It will still drop millions of Americans from Medicaid support – working families who are struggling, parents and grandparents in nursing homes, and families coping to care for members with disabilities. It will make it harder for Americans with pre-existing conditions to find and buy insurance, and it will decimate Vermont’s ability to combat opioid and drug addiction. It will inflate premiums and deductibles, particularly on older Americans, and will price millions of families and individuals out of being able to afford coverage.

It is way past time for Senate Republicans and this White House to stop this reckless exercise and work with us to find ways to bring lifesaving health care to more Americans, not to fewer families, as the Republican plan would do.

I will continue to strongly oppose this shameful proposal. I hope those members on both sides of the political aisle who have previously spoken out in opposition to these proposals will stand firm. Instead of going behind closed doors to make health care harder to have, let’s work together to build on the successes of the Affordable Care Act and make it better. Don’t undermine families’ access to insurance and the health care they need.