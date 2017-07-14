Kinney Drugs Foundation donates to University of Vermont Medical Center

News Release — University of Vermont Medical Center

July 13, 2017

Contact:

Michael Carrese

(802) 847-2886

Kinney Drugs Foundation Donates $250,000 to Miller Inpatient Building

BURLINGTON (VT) – The Kinney Drugs Foundation is donating $250,000 to provide supportive spaces for families in the Robert E. and Holly D. Miller Building at the University of Vermont Medical Center, which will contain 128 new single-patient rooms. Completion of the building is expected in the Fall of 2019.

Patients in the Miller Building will experience enhanced quality of care due to the privacy, space for families, and healing environment single-bed rooms provide. Studies show that facilities designed with the needs of patients and families in mind result in better outcomes and a better experience overall. Currently, only thirty percent of patient rooms at the UVM Medical Center have one bed.

The gift will be recognized with the naming of two of the four “Family Lounges” located in the building (one in Cardiology and one in Oncology). These rooms provide comfortable seating, natural light, and tables where family and guests of Miller Building patients can gather for quiet time.

“We’re so grateful for the generosity of the Kinney Drugs Foundation, which has been a longtime donor to the UVM Children’s Hospital, and the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Campaign,” said Eileen Whalen MHA, RN, president and chief operating officer of the UVM Medical Center. “We are especially appreciative of their recognition that families need respite and support as they help care for their loved ones. We consider families part of the care team, and these spaces are just one of the ways we can help them manage the critically important and often taxing role they play.”

“The Kinney Drugs Foundation Board saw this as a perfect fit because the Miller Building project fulfills the joint mission of the Foundation and the UVM Medical Center to help people live healthier lives,” said Foundation President David McClure. “We are proud to be part of a wonderful community that supports constant improvements to our health care system.”

This donation will help the UVM Medical Center surpass the $24 million mark toward its goal of raising $30 million from the community for the Miller Building. For information on the project or to donate, visit uvmhealth.org/medcenter or call the UVM Academic Health Sciences development office at 802-656-2887.

For additional information about the project visit:

https://www.uvmhealth.org/medcenter/Pages/About-UVM-Medical-Center/Overview/Facilities-Planning/miller-building.aspx

Watch the construction live:

http://www.earthcam.net/projects/uvmhealth/medicalcenter/