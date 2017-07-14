Green Mountain Power ranks in customer satisfaction

News Release — Green Mountain Power

July 13, 2017

Green Mountain Power is excited to announce it has achieved the second highest score for mid-sized utilities in the East Region in J.D. Power’s 2017 electric utility residential customer satisfaction study. Companies in the midsize utility segment serve between 100,000 and 499,999 residential customers. Last year GMP achieved the top score in the study, demonstrating continued excellence.

The report’s findings come directly from customers and reinforces what we hear from them everyday. Customer satisfaction is up, communication regarding outages, storms and system reliability are fast and effective, and technology is helping improve the customer experience even more with information going mobile.

We are honored to receive a high ranking two years in a row, and are energized to continue our work to deliver clean, cost-effective and reliable power for customers as we partner on personalized energy transformation.

