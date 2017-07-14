Condos inducted president-elect of National Association of Secretaries of State

News Release — Secretary of State Jim Condos

July 13, 2017

Secretary Condos Inducted As President-elect of the National Association of Secretaries of State

On Monday, July 10th Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos was chosen by a bi-partisan group of his peers as President-elect of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) at the Summer Conference in Indianapolis.

NASS serves as a medium for Secretaries across the country to share ideas and best practices in the development of public policy as it relates to elections and voting, business services and policy relating to state archival work and records management.

“I’m honored to serve as the President-elect for NASS. I look forward to working with my fellow Secretaries to strengthen and improve election integrity across our states’ election systems, increase access to the ballot box for voters, foster open government and transparency, improve business services, and to streamline government services to best meet the needs of our citizens” said Secretary Condos.

He continued, “Vermont has been a national leader in improving access to the ballot box and opening up the doors of government to let the sun shine in. I’m excited to bring my experience as Vermont Secretary of State to this important leadership role.”

Former NASS President Secretary Denise Merrill of Connecticut praised the election of Secretary Condos, saying “I think Jim was chosen to be the next leader of NASS because he has shown commitment both to the organization and to issues that involve Secretaries of State all over the country, such as voters’ rights. He is both reasonable and articulate, and is especially good at forging consensus among very diverse members of both parties. I couldn’t be happier that we have chosen Jim Condos as President-elect.”

NASS was founded in 1904, and is the nation’s oldest nonpartisan professional organization for public officials. Secretary Condos has served on the NASS Executive Board leadership team for 5 years, and has served as Treasurer since 2016. His term as President of the NASS Executive Board will begin in July of 2018.