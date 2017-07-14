 

Burlington man imprisoned for attempted bank robbery

Jul. 14, 2017, 11:45 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — U.S. Department of Justice
July 12, 2017

Contact:
(802) 951-6725
Fax: (802) 951-6540

James Bristol Imprisoned For Attempted Bank Robbery

The United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced that James Bristol, 45, of Burlington, was sentenced today in United States District Court in Burlington to 30 months of imprisonment following his guilty plea to a charge of attempted bank robbery. Chief U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss also ordered that Bristol serve a three-year term of supervised release following completion of his prison term. Bristol has been in custody since his arrest last year.

According to court records, on June 3, 2016, a man entered the College Street branch of Citizens Bank in Burlington and presented the teller with a note which stated that he had a gun and wanted large denomination bills. The teller told the robber she did not have large bills, only $20s, whereupon the robber took back the note and left the bank without receiving any money. Less than an hour later, Burlington Police officers detained Bristol several blocks from the scene of the robbery. They later found the demand note in Bristol’s pocket. Bristol was originally charged in state court with attempted assault and robbery, but that charge was dismissed after a federal grand jury indicted Bristol for attempted bank robbery last fall.

Bristol is represented by Assistant Federal Public Defender Steven Barth. The prosecutor is Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Waples.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: , ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Burlington man imprisoned for attempted bank robbery"