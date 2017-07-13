Vermont Federal Credit Union awards educational scholarships

News Release — Vermont Federal Credit Union

July 13, 2017

Contact:

Kylie J. Perry

(802) 923-1322

(888) 252-0202 Ext. 1322

[email protected]

VERMONT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION AWARDS $8,000 IN EDUCATIONAL SCHOLARSHIPS

Burlington, VT. – Vermont Federal Credit Union is excited to provide four, $2,000 scholarships in 2017. Scholarships were awarded to graduating high school seniors, Trevor Houchens and Matthew Stanley, as well as Kyle Ehler-Vock and Kathryn Gates who are currently enrolled in higher education.

Trevor Houchens graduated in June from South Burlington High School. This fall, Trevor will begin studying Computer Science at Brown University.

Matthew Stanley is a recent graduate of Enosburg Falls High School and will be studying Hospitality Management at Southern New Hampshire University.

Kyle Ehler-Vock is currently attending the University of Vermont where he is pursuing his Bachelor’s Degree in Finance with a minor in Economics. Kyle graduated from South Burlington High School in 2016.

Kathryn Gates is currently attending Temple University in pursuit of her Bachelor’s Degree in Music Therapy. Kathryn is a graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union, class of 2013.

Recipients were selected by a volunteer Scholarship Committee and were chosen based on academic achievement, leadership activities, service to the community, and responses to an essay question. Vermont Federal Credit Union would like to congratulate all scholarship recipients and wish them the best in their future endeavors.

Vermont Federal is a $500 million-plus financial institution, with six locations currently serving over 36,000 members. Members are part of a cooperative, meaning they share ownership in the Credit Union and elect a volunteer board of directors. Vermont Federal Credit Union provides membership to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Chittenden, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Franklin, Washington, or Addison Counties in Vermont. Vermont Federal Credit Union is committed to providing support to the communities it serves and to make a decided difference in the lives of its members and other Vermonters. For more information about Vermont Federal Credit Union, call (888) 252-0202, visit www.vermontfederal.org, or find us on Facebook.