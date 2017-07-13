Vermont Council of Special Education Administrators hires executive director

News Release — Vermont Council of Special Education Administrators

July 13, 2017

EDUCATION ASSOCIATION HIRES NEW LEADER

Montpelier, VT (7-13-17) – The Vermont Council of Special Education Administrators (http://www.vcsea.net) has hired Traci Sawyers as its new Executive Director, replacing Jo-Anne Unruh who recently retired after serving VCSEA as both a member and as Executive Director for the past 5 years. Sawyers holds a M.A. in public policy from Tufts University and has 25 years’ experience in child and family policy, education, health and behavioral health. In these areas, she has been a writer, lobbyist, researcher, planner, program administrator, consultant, facilitator, grant writer/administrator, elected official, and organizational director. She has been an Executive Director of two similar networks and was most recently the Early Childhood Policy Expert for Building Bright Futures.

VCSEA is a non-profit organization providing leadership for the education of children with disabilities across Vermont for over 35 years. VCSEA supports Special Education Administrators and other special education leaders, and works closely and collaboratively with Superintendents, Principals, the Agency of Education, family support organizations and many other state organizations.

Incoming VCSEA President Meagan Roy from the Champlain Valley School District welcomes Traci. “Traci will continue to help us strengthen and grow the organization and advocate for student-centered policies and practices in education and in local communities to ensure that all children are respected, appreciated and thrive.”

Sawyers will oversee professional development and networking activities, and work in conjunction with the Board and membership to increase VCSEA’s impact on educational policy. VCSEA works closely with the Vermont Superintendents Association (VSA), Vermont School Boards Association (VSBA), Vermont Principals Association (VPA) and the Vermont Association of School Business Officers (VASBO) both individually and through the Vermont Education Legislative Collaborative.

To become a member, or find out more about VCSEA or its trainings, conferences and other events, please call 802.595.5799 or visit the website at http://www.vcsea.net.