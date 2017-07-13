 

Vermont Council of Special Education Administrators hires executive director

Jul. 13, 2017, 11:58 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — Vermont Council of Special Education Administrators
July 13, 2017

Contact:
Traci Sawyers
Phone: 802.595.5799
Email: [email protected]

EDUCATION ASSOCIATION HIRES NEW LEADER

Montpelier, VT (7-13-17) – The Vermont Council of Special Education Administrators (http://www.vcsea.net) has hired Traci Sawyers as its new Executive Director, replacing Jo-Anne Unruh who recently retired after serving VCSEA as both a member and as Executive Director for the past 5 years. Sawyers holds a M.A. in public policy from Tufts University and has 25 years’ experience in child and family policy, education, health and behavioral health. In these areas, she has been a writer, lobbyist, researcher, planner, program administrator, consultant, facilitator, grant writer/administrator, elected official, and organizational director. She has been an Executive Director of two similar networks and was most recently the Early Childhood Policy Expert for Building Bright Futures.

VCSEA is a non-profit organization providing leadership for the education of children with disabilities across Vermont for over 35 years. VCSEA supports Special Education Administrators and other special education leaders, and works closely and collaboratively with Superintendents, Principals, the Agency of Education, family support organizations and many other state organizations.

Incoming VCSEA President Meagan Roy from the Champlain Valley School District welcomes Traci. “Traci will continue to help us strengthen and grow the organization and advocate for student-centered policies and practices in education and in local communities to ensure that all children are respected, appreciated and thrive.”

Sawyers will oversee professional development and networking activities, and work in conjunction with the Board and membership to increase VCSEA’s impact on educational policy. VCSEA works closely with the Vermont Superintendents Association (VSA), Vermont School Boards Association (VSBA), Vermont Principals Association (VPA) and the Vermont Association of School Business Officers (VASBO) both individually and through the Vermont Education Legislative Collaborative.

To become a member, or find out more about VCSEA or its trainings, conferences and other events, please call 802.595.5799 or visit the website at http://www.vcsea.net.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With:
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Vermont Council of Special Education Administrators hires executive d..."