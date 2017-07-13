Vermont Builders win independent contractor case

News Release — Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Northern Vermont

July 13, 2017

Contact:

Maureen Cregan Connolly

Phone: (802) 876-6200

[email protected]

Burlington, Vt. –– In a major victory for home builders and all of Vermont’s small businesses, on June 23rd the Vermont Supreme Court issued a decision providing much-needed clarity to Vermont employers.

At issue in this case (see: In re Bourbeau Homes, Inc.) was the proper classification of a limited liability company (LLC) whose single owner-member helped build homes sold by Swanton-based Bourbeau Custom Homes.

In the unanimous decision issued June 23, the Vermont Supreme Court said a worker with an LLC could not legally be considered an individual, and therefore could not be an employee. The Bourbeau decision follows a December 2016 Vermont Supreme Court decision favoring Burlington-based Great Northern Construction, also a member of the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Northern Vermont (HBRANV).

“Businesses need clarity and predictability to prosper,” said Maureen Cregan Connolly, Executive Officer for the HBRANV. “Our association scored a major victory for the entire Vermont small business community by providing the information they need to succeed based on this decision.”

Connolly said fines ran in the thousands for each company audited. “The unlikely success of an appeal and the added legal cost involved in mounting a Supreme Court case caused many businesses to pay these fees even though they felt they were being unfairly found at fault,” she said.

“HBRANV has taken the lead on the independent contractor issue,” Connolly said. “We were able to secure funding through the Legal Action Fund of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) which provided Bourbeau Custom Homes and Great Northern Construction $10,000 each to offset the enormous cost of the appeals and legal fees.”

“NAHB has been instrumental in our fight to protect our members,” she said.

Lawyer Claudine Safar, of Monaghan Safar Ducham PLLC, who also represented Great Northern Construction (GNC) through both the Department Of Labor appeal process and before the state Supreme Court, argued in both cases that single-member LLCs are not subject to the “ABC test” ––a three-part test that determines the legal relationship between an employer and an individual––because of the language in the statute. This is contrary to the current practice of the Vermont Department of Labor.

In the GNC case, the court did not rule on this argument, however GNC was successful on the merits of the application of the ABC test to an individual contractor. After the decision, decision, Ms. Safar reflected, “The Vermont Supreme Court’s ruling in the Bourbeau Customs Homes case significantly changes the legal landscape concerning unemployment insurance law in Vermont.”

“The court properly determined that the Department of Labor’s prior interpretation and application of the statute has been incorrect and was unsupported by the plain language in the statute,” Safar continued. “We are extremely pleased with this historic decision and grateful that the court had the courage to address an issue that has needed attention for a significant period of time. “

In the decision, the state contended that Bourbeau was required to pay a tax on wages paid to these workers to support the state unemployment fund. Bourbeau challenged that classification, contending that it was not liable for unemployment taxes on monies paid to a single-member LLC because an LLC is not an “individual” under the unemployment tax statute and therefore not subject to the “ABC” test.

Denis Bourbeau of Bourbeau Custom Homes stated “Our fight and commitment to be treated fairly and justly by the state Department of Labor has been a challenge that has proven to be instrumental in changing the positions that the department has taken against independent small businesses in Vermont. We are honored by all of the support that we received from HBRANV and NAHB that has allowed us to provide an avenue for small independent businesses to grow and continue to be the backbone of a vibrant Vermont economy.”

Businesses that have been overcharged on state Unemployment Insurance should contact HBRANV at (802) 876-6200 or Claudine Safar of Monaghan Safar Ducham PLLC at (802) 660-4735.