Resignations, cancellations follow in the wake of circus founders’ dismissal

“The coaches of NECCA have always put their students first,” stated a letter signed by a number of coaches. “We have been lucky to be part of an organization where the priority of students’ interests and safety have been paramount. We feel that this is no longer the case under the current leadership and it has put our ability to coach effectively and maintain our standards of safety effectively at risk. … It is also because of our love and dedication to the students and the art that we are withdrawing our support for the current leadership. Some of us are stepping down to continue the fight from outside; others of us are remaining to advocate from the inside. We are all terribly saddened to see the space we love so dearly diverting from its mission so drastically, and are determined to do what we know is right for our circus family.”

In another letter released to the community, coaches at NECCA accused the board of diverging from NECCA’s mission “and as a result [the board] no longer [has] the confidence of the coaching staff. Recent actions lead us to believe that they are not acting in the best interest of the students and the community and we can no longer support them as leaders of the organization.”

While the growth of NECCA’s programs and its move to its new location on Putney Road requires an adjustment to the mission, noted the letter, “… over time this process became fixated on the goal of removing the founders and left other organizational needs and challenges unaddressed. There has been a lack of financial transparency, erratic behavior including the resignation of most of the board members over the last two months, and potential conflicts of interest as the vice president of the board’s husband was hired as an executive director making a large sum of money that most of us feel is inappropriate for that position.”

The coaches also allege that the current board and NECCA’s executive director, Michael C. Helmstadter, “have neglected infrastructure and maintenance, failing to adequately prepare the new building for the move, cutting coaches, staff and the founders out of the conversation. In general, they have been both secretive and combative. The coaching staff has made several attempts to engage with them in meaningful dialog and address these issues directly to no avail.”

The board responds

In a statement to the community released Wednesday afternoon, the board of directors described the “separation” of Smith and Forchion as “a leadership reorganization.”

“The past 18 months have been spent working to resolve management and personnel problems to the benefit of the entire organization,” stated Helmstadter. “The board of directors of NECCA has chosen a difficult, yet necessary decision to separate the co-founders of NECCA—Elsie Smith and Serenity Smith Forchion—from the organization as employees. We are bound to sound governance by law. We are also bound to protect the confidentiality of personnel matters.”

Helmstadter also wrote that the board wants the public to know it would not have taken this step “if it were not necessary.”

“We recognize the many accomplishments of the founders and have offered the twins an opportunity to remain involved with the organization,” he stated. “We have received no reply at this time.”

The board’s actions were taken in order to meet NECCA’s mission and students needs, Helmstadter said. “They are why we, NECCA, exist.”

Coaches resign, students cancel

Amanda Witman, in a public post to her Facebook page, said many staff members have resigned in protest of the firing of NECCA’s founders.

“The organization can’t function without staff, students, and parents who provide funding,” wrote Witman. “With a beautiful new building, we need to get back on track and keep moving forward. There are important and necessary changes to be made, but they won’t happen without the important involvement of those who have made NECCA their life’s work.”

Witman also said students and parents are contacting the organization requesting refunds from camps, classes, and fall programs because of staff departures and the dismissal of the founders.

“We students are demanding money back from classes paid for,” wrote Sarah Patriquin, in an email to the Reformer. “This is a stand against the executive director and the remaining board members.”

Erika Radcliffe, of Oregon, and a former intensive program student, told the Reformer she was planning on signing up for the intensive program this fall, but has now requested a return of her deposit.

“I came to NECCA for the coaching and because of the reputation that Elsie and Serenity have built for the school throughout the country. It is the best circus school in the United States. Now that almost all of the coaches have resigned, I have zero trust that NECCA will be able to provide what they said they would be able to provide.” Radcliffe noted that she is one of many students who are demanding their deposits back if the sisters are not returned to their positions and the coaches are also allowed back.

“Should the deposits not be returned in a timely fashion, we are prepared to pursue this matter to the fullest extent of the law,” noted a letter the ProTrack students have sent to NECCA.

“As of right now, we have 30-plus ProTrack Program students and Residency members that are withdrawing from next year’s professional training programs,” wrote Radcliffe, in a follow-up email to the Reformer. “Tuition for each student would have been $10,000 a year. Many of us have already paid the $3,400 total in deposits for the programs that begins in September.”

A fundraising misstep?

Some people who contributed to NECCA’s fundraising drive to help pay for and equip its new trapezium on Putney Road said they want their money back.

“We participated in the last fundraising drive,” said Rafael Salomon, who moved to Brattleboro with his wife, Kate, from Colorado five years ago because Brattleboro is “a lovely community. We recently discovered NECCA and my wife and I have taken classes as community members.”

The Salomon’s contributed $2,500 towards the purchase of equipment for the new facility on Putney Raod.

“We are asking for our money back,” he said. “We feel we need to send a message to the board that what they are doing is unacceptable.”

So far, NECCA has raised $1.3 million of its $2.5 million goal.

‘Broken agreements’

Tony Duncan wrote on Facebook the he and other coaches have been trying to work with the board cooperatively for the past two months, “and our efforts have been unsuccessful. There are issues that need to be addressed and by their actions they have ignored pretty much every one of our concerns. They have broken agreements brokered by a neutral party and have then refused to work with that party for no valid reason.”

Duncan accused Helmstadter and the board of giving “lip service about the many many serious problems that have been getting worse over the last six months. The board and executive director have completely lost the trust of the staff.”

According to Duncan, seven board members have resigned for various reasons in the last two months. “I am not resigning, only because I want to fight for the organization I love while I am still part of it.”

The executive director and the board may think they have a great vision for the future of NECCA, “and that the founders have prevented that vision from coming to fruition,” wrote Duncan. “I think they are absolutely wrong. And I know that their behavior is completely inconsistent with any organization I want to be associated with. These are not bad people and their initial intentions I think were noble, but they have alienated almost the entire staff at NECCA, in ways that are completely unnecessary and destructive. They have no excuse if NECCA is ruined.”

Duncan contested that he has “dozens of complaints that we have documented against the executive director and board. Some are major and some are minor but they paint a clear picture of a toxic environment that was totally unnecessary. The board and executive director have told us a number of times that there are serious issues that can’t be divulged but every concrete thing we have been told about has not been in any way a serious issue. The twins have responded immediately and openly about everything that we have addressed them about.”

‘Desperately concerned’

Serenity Smith Forchion told the Reformer on Wednesday that she and her sister “are desperately concerned about NECCA and concerned about the safety of the facility, as a parent who has children enrolled in programs that I paid for. This morning, when I asked for assurance that the rigging had been appropriately inspected and on a regular basis, but I have not yet received a response.”

One of the bones of contention between the sisters and the board might be the status of Nimble Arts, a for-profit company the sisters started several years ago. According to a source familiar with non-profit organizations, a nonprofit could lose its status if employees, board members or other people affiliated with it are receiving excessive reimbursement.

Forchion acknowledged there has been concern about the connection between Nimble Arts and NECCA, but maintained much of that concern has been raised by her and her sister.

“Moving forward, as both organizations grew, there became the continuing question that needed to be addresses as how to work between the two,” she said. “The board of directors never moved forward in addressing that question. Elsie and I did reach out to the board, inviting them to have a conversation, and offered to pay for expert legal advice to help us understand the conflicts. We never received a response from the board. I admit there were other questions that needed to be addressed, but closing the doors and preventing us from attending meeting wasn’t a constructive way of moving forward.”

A personal vendetta?

Forchion was adamant in expressing that she and her sister “have tried to be absolutely transparent and never signed any checks.”

According to NECCA’s most recent 990 filing with the IRS from in 2015, the sisters were paid around $50,000 each as artistic directors and for their workshops. The 990 filing does not list how much Helmstadter is being paid because he was hired in January, but a person familiar with NECCA’s pay structure told the Reformer that the executive director currently receives about $90,000 a year in salary.

A number of the supporters of the founders told the Reformer that the sisters were removed because Helmstadter had a personal vendetta against her.

And in an email that was shared by Stephanie Santoro with the Reformer, Forchion appears to agree with that conclusion.

“In a nutshell, NECCA is a growing organization and challenges came up needing constructive invested solutions. Rather than addressing them, the Board decided to be the voice of sole authority and made choices (and continue to make choices) that are not constructive and not in the best interest of NECCA or its coaches or its community. When I personally brought up the ineptness of our boss … he said he’d have me fired, and I was given a letter of censure from the board (by the way, his wife is Vice President [of the board, Tracy Prentiss]). Not a constructive way to proceed. And I wasn’t the only employee who was threatened with being fired if they brought up his failure at his job …”

Path going forward is uncertain

Brattleboro’s Town Manager and the chairwoman of its Select Board said they were both stunned to learn about the termination of the sisters at Tuesday night’s Select Board meeting.

“I was astonished and disappointed to hear the news,” said Town Manager Peter Elwell. NECCA has become a very important institution in our community, even now so that the trapezium is complete open. The turn of events within the organization is of great concern to all of us in the community.”

“NECCA is a huge part of the area economy,” said Kate O’Connor, chairwoman of the Brattleboro Select Board and the executive director of the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce. “NECCA brings a lot of people to town. It’s in everyone’s interest to make sure the organization remains vital.”

Forchion said she and her sister have been overwhelmed by the support they have received from around the world.

“On my phone, Instagram, Facebook, email … even walking down the street in Brattleboro,” she said. “It’s beautiful. I just hope we can harness this energy to support and move NECCA into the future.”

Possible legal action?

James Valente, of Costello Valente and Gentry, said he has been hired by a group of coaches and staffers to advise them on how best to proceed.

“All of the coaches, staff and employees are going to pledge to walk out on a certain date if the executive director and his wife are not removed,” said Valente.

He also noted that he has heard all of the current students are planning to walk out on a date yet to be determined.

Valente said this all may have come to a head when Elsie Smith’s husband posted on Facebook “a not very nice post” about Helmstadter’s salary and his lack of experience managing a nonprofit in the circus arts. In response to that post, claimed Valente, Prentiss posted on Facebook Smith’s salary, claiming it was inaccurately reported on NECCA’s 990.

“While Elsie’s husband should not have done what he did, it was very unprofessional and childish for Prentiss to respond in the way she did,” said Valente. “Not only did she disclose the salary, but she also publicly accused them of tax fraud. And now the board claims they did what they did because they didn’t want to jeopardize NECCA’s non-profit status. However, if you fail to disclose on your 990, the remedy is you pay a penalty. Now, I’m not a tax lawyer, but this appears to be a specious reason to claim they would lose their non-profit status if the artistic directors are not terminated.”

Valente also stated that while the board and Helmstadter claim they terminated the sisters in the best interests of NECCA, nobody in the community or within NECCA has come out in support of the decision.

The coaches feel that if Prentiss and Helmstadter are not removed or do not resign, things will only get worse at NECCA because they will be able to “stack” the board to their liking, said Valente.

A petition demanding the resignation of the board members and the reinstatement of the sisters can be found at https://www.change.org/p/necca-executive-director-michael-helmstadter-demand-resignation-of-necca-board-members-reinstate-artistic-directors-smith-forchion. This is the second petition posted to change.org. The first, which already contained a number of signatures, was removed by a hacker and replaced with the statement “babaahahhsh … lulz … dumb morons … go back to clwon [sic] school … oh wiat [sic] … thats [sic] the problem in the first place!”

