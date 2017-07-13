Morgan True discusses college probe on WBUR’s ‘On Point’

Morgan True, VTDigger’s Burlington bureau chief, was a guest on WBUR’s nationally syndicated public radio program “On Point” Thursday morning. True told host John Harwood about the origin of the federal probe into the land deal Jane Sanders made as president of Burlington College.

Records obtained by VTDigger in April confirmed that investigators were looking into allegations that Sanders overstated pledged donation amounts in an application for a bank loan so the school could purchase property.

Listen to the full segment on WBUR.

True also discussed the investigation on VTDigger’s weekly podcast, The Deeper Dig. On the same episode, Jasper Craven described his reporting into the nepotism allegations surrounding a deal Sanders arranged between Burlington College and the Vermont Woodworking School.



Subscribe to the Deeper Dig on iTunes.