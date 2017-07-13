 

Grace Cottage Hospital CEO to retire

News Release — Grace Cottage Family Health
July 12, 2017

Stephen Morse
Grace Cottage CEO Announces Retirement

TOWNSHEND, VT: Today it was announced to the Grace Cottage Board of Trustees, by Roger Allbee, the current CEO that he will be retiring as Administrator of Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital in Townshend, Vermont as soon as the Board finds a suitable replacement.

The Board is pleased with the direction that Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital has taken during the last three years, and during this time of rapid change in healthcare. It has a great team of primary care providers, a Critical Access Hospital that has been recognized nationally for its patient satisfaction, a strong OT/PT/and speech program, an expanded Community Health Team that further extends Grace Cottage’s mission, and it has integrated mental health within its primary care.

Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital has established itself over the years as a very important healthcare provider within the West River Valley and beyond. The Board recognizes that change is inevitable in healthcare today, and that there must be in place the leadership that can help navigate into the future so that the best care is provided to patients and their families in the communities that we serve.

In launching the search, the Board of Trustees acknowledged Roger’s more than three years of dedicated service. Stephan Morse said, “Without Roger’s dedicated service, Grace Cottage would be a very different facility today. The West River Valley is grateful for his devotion to Grace Cottage Hospital”.

Parties interested in further information on the position, should contact the Chair of the Search Committee: Martha Gardiner Dale at [email protected]

