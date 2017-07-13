Gill headlines the Democratic National Committee’s Eid Celebration

Gill, who was recently the victim of a series of racist threats, has emphasized that it is more important than ever that Americans come together to combat an increasingly hateful political environment. “The rhetoric coming from the Trump Administration has emboldened those who who seek to divide us by espousing hatred and prejudice. We cannot let them,” he said. “Our country was founded on the basis of religious freedom. Muslims, like all Americans, want a better future for our children and have an important role to play in U.S. politics.”

Washington, D.C. – Last evening, Vermont Democratic Party Chair Faisal Gill was among the featured speakers at the Democratic National Committee’s Eid celebration in Washington, D.C. Gill, who is the first Muslim chair of a state Democratic party, was joined by Deputy DNC Chair Keith Ellison, Jim Zogby and others to celebrate Muslim Americans and their contributions to public service.

