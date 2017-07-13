News Release — Rural Vermont

July 13, 2017

Contact:

Shelby Girard

[email protected]

802-223-7222

Farm to Ballet Comes to the Northeast Kingdom this Weekend!

Heartwood Farm Hosts a Rural Vermont Benefit

This coming Sunday, July 16th, Farm to Ballet makes its first appearance in the Northeast Kingdom! The ballet is performed at farms across the state the in July and August, and is quickly becoming a Vermont summer tradition. The event takes place at Heartwood Farm, 1710 Centebar Road in S. Albany. Doors open at 4pm, and the ballet starts at 6pm. Adults are $16.50 and kids 12 and under are free! Reserve tickets in advance at www.flynntix.org until Friday at 3pm, or buy them at the door.

The “pre-party” starting at 4pm will include music and great food from Heartwood’s own wood-fired food truck and Ardelia Farm, plus local beer and wine from Blackbird Bar. There will be cheese samples from neighboring Bonnieview Farm and Sweet Rowen Farmstead, and fresh-squeezed maple lemonade at a stand run by neighborhood kids. Green Mountain Farm to School and The Art House will be onsite for fun, agriculture-based workshops and art projects for the young folk. And of course, Heartwood will be offering tours of their greenhouses, root cellar, heritage pigs, and sugarhouse where everyone can taste of syrup made the old-fashioned way.

At 6pm, folks will settle into their picnic blankets and lawn chair for the big show! Farm to Ballet chronicles life on a farm from spring to fall, and is performed to a live sextet. Among the dancers is Vermont native and homesteader Avi Waring, an accomplished dancer and dance educator. She is co-founder of Ballet Wolcott and the Montpelier Movement Collective. She lives on seventeen acres in Wolcott where she raises goats, chickens, and has a garden with her partner Kee and son Jas who joins the cast this year as a dancing goat.

Following the show, the Bread & Puppet brass band takes the stage! Folks are welcome to stay and dance, or just grab a beer and hang by the bonfire. All will be sent home with a brassica plant, compliments of Heartwood, and a long-lasting memory.

Proceeds from the show benefit Rural Vermont. Rural Vermont is Vermont’s community of family farmers, neighbors and citizens committed to supporting and cultivating a vital and healthy rural economy and community. They believe that Vermont is at its best when all its citizens have the opportunity to live in close connection to one another and to the land that sustains us all. Learn more at www.ruralvermont.org.

Heartwood Farm is owned and operated by Meghan Stotko and Andy Paonessa. Since 2010, Heartwood has grown to include 6 acres of diversified produce, maple sugaring, catering, education and craft. As they’ve expanded, their commitment to small-scale organic farming, food access, and traditional skills has remained at the heart of what they do. To learn more, visit www.heartwoodvt.com.

For more info and to buy tickets before 3pm on Friday, visit www.flynntix.org or call Rural Vermont (802) 223-7222.