Bray joins national energy group

July 13, 2017

Bray Invited to Center for the New Energy Economy

(Denver CO / New Haven VT) Vermont State Senator Christopher Bray has been invited to participate in this year’s program at the Center for the New Energy Economy (CNEE).

Founded in 2011 as a department of Colorado State University, located in Denver, CNEE is a privately-funded initiative led by Colorado’s 41st Governor, Bill Ritter, Jr. and assisted by a team of energy and environmental policy experts. The Center works directly with governors, legislators, regulators, companies and stakeholders by providing technical and strategic assistance to help decision makers create policies that facilitate America’s transition to a clean energy economy.

Gov. Ritter said, “Senator Bray, as Chair of the Vermont Senate Natural Resources and Energy Committee, is just the sort of leader in energy policy issues for whom we designed the Academy. He’ll join 23 other elected officials from around the country to participate in the 2017 Clean Energy Legislative Academy.”

During sessions in July and September the CNEE will provide analysis and education on legislative, regulatory and programmatic plans for clean energy development, building on state policies already in place and on models from other states.

“It’s an honor to join this program,” said Bray, “especially at this moment of great change in how we produce and use energy. The federal government is now stepping away from its leadership on the clean energy economy, so it’s more important than ever that states step up to ensure that we succeed in this vital work.”

“I am looking forward to working with Gov. Ritter, his staff, and fellow legislators to learn about best practices from around the country so that I can bring those proven strategies back to Vermont. Energy is a huge opportunity for Vermonters right now. We can save money, grow our local economy, and reduce our reliance on unhealthy fossil fuels.”