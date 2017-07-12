Vernon furniture retailer creates new wildlife habitat

News Release — Vermont Woods Studios

July 11, 2017

National Wildlife Federation Certifies New Wildlife Habitat in Vernon, Vermont

Local furniture retailer making a difference to protect wildlife

VERNON, VERMONT– (JULY 11, 2017) – The National Wildlife Federation (NWF), America’s largest wildlife conservation and education organization, is pleased to recognize furniture retailer, Vermont Woods Studios for successfully creating a Certified Wildlife Habitat® through its ‘Garden for Wildlife’ program. NWF celebrates these efforts to create a garden that improves habitat for birds, butterflies, frogs and other wildlife by providing essential elements needed by all wildlife – natural food sources, clean water, cover and places to raise young.

This Certified Wildlife Habitat® garden is now also part of the Million Pollinator Garden Challenge, a national effort to create a million gardens that provide habitat for declining pollinator insects, like butterflies and bees.

“Since 1973, more than 200,000 wildlife gardeners have joined NWF’s Garden for Wildlife movement and these individuals have helped restore wildlife habitat right in their own yards and neighborhoods,” said David Mizejewski, naturalist with the National Wildlife Federation. “Whether you garden in a suburban yard, an apartment balcony or a 10-acre farm, a schoolyard or a business park, everyone can create a home for local wildlife. Turning your space into a Certified Wildlife Habitat is fun, easy and makes a real difference for neighborhood wildlife,” he added.

“Our Stonehurst showroom is located on the former Pine Top Ski Area which we manage for sustainability,” said Peggy Farabaugh, co-owner of Vermont Woods Studios furniture store. “Customers enjoying a walk along our trails may well be lucky enough to see a flock of wild turkeys or a doe with her fawn. It’s always fun to see wildlife so we’re grateful to NWF for giving us ideas about how to provide good habitat.”

NWF’s Garden for Wildlife program encourages responsible gardening that helps pollinators and other wildlife thrive. It encourages planting with native species like milkweed and discouraging chemical pesticide use. Every Certified Wildlife Habitat® provides food, water, cover and places to raise young. Yards, schools, businesses, places of worship, campuses, parks, farms and other community-based landscapes can all be certified as wildlife sanctuaries. For more information on gardening for wildlife and details on how an entire community can become certified, visit www.nwf.org/garden or call 1-800-822-9919.