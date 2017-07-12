Sunrise Family Resource Center awarded summer employment grant

News Release — Sunrise Family Resource Center

July 13, 2017

Sunrise Family Resource Center Awarded a Summer Employment Opportunity Grant by the Vermont Department of Labor

Southwestern Vermont’s Parent Child Center has been awarded a grant by VDOL for the 11th summer to provide Education and Work Experiences for out of school youth

Bennington, Vermont – Sunrise Opportunities Program located in Bennington has been awarded a Vermont Department of Labor Summer Employment Opportunity (SEO) Grant for the 11th summer.

The SEO is a six-week pre-vocational Work Experience and education program for out of school youth who are aging out of foster care, are pregnant or parenting, or meet other criteria established by the VDOL. Sunrise’s program—Opportunities to Work— is built upon resources from three Sunrise services: Opportunities – a teen parent education/work experience program, Job Club – a work readiness program, and the Youth Development Program (YDP) – a program for youth transitioning out of foster care. This summer fifteen youth have been placed in paid Work Experiences with onsite Sunrise mentors in the Early Care and Education program, the Lunch program, the Gardens at Sunrise and at Hiland Hall at the Park McCullough House, as well as in the Bennington community at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, CLR, Bringing You Vermont, and a local home Child Care provider.

Program students receive instruction in soft skills such as professional attire, language, timeliness, cell phone use, and communication skills. In addition, local business leaders and educators offer workshops at Sunrise on budgeting, establishing credit, banking, nutrition, safe relationships, dental hygiene, substance abuse, family planning, and apartment maintenance among others. Enhancement of literacy skills is another important focus of the program. Students can earn high school credits reading and writing each afternoon under the guidance of Opportunities Program Coordinator, Laura Mack, who is also an instructor at CCV.

The Summer Employment Opportunity program approaches youth from the Sunrise strength-based perspective, which is that people have the power to be the agents of change in their own lives and that close relationships with caring mentors can foster positive decision-making and hope.

To receive this grant Sunrise submitted a competitive application to the VDOL and this year was one of five organizations to be awarded a grant.

For more information about earning a high school diploma at the Sunrise Opportunities Program contact Laura Mack at [email protected] or 442-0027.

For more information about the VDOL SEO program visit http://labor.vermont.gov/