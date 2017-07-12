People’s United Community Foundation awards grants to Vermont nonprofits

News Release — People’s United Community Foundation

July 11, 2017

PEOPLE’S UNITED COMMUNITY FOUNDATION AWARDS OVER $80,000 IN GRANTS TO VERMONT NONPROFITS

BURLINGTON, VT – The People’s United Community Foundation, the philanthropic arm of People’s United Bank, announced today that it awarded $82,500 during its second grant cycle of 2017 to nonprofit organizations throughout Vermont.

Fifteen organizations received funding in support of activities that ranged from basic needs services and affordable housing initiatives, to education and workforce development programs. Recipients included Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, Easter Seals Vermont, New England Kurn Hattin Homes, Samaritan House, Sara M. Holbrook Community Center, Umbrella of St. Johnsbury, Vermont Community Loan Fund, and Zack’s Place Enrichment Center, among others.

In total, People’s United Community Foundation awarded $771,200 during its second grant cycle of 2017 to 140 nonprofit organizations throughout the communities it serves in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. The funding was distributed within the foundation’s three areas of focus, with 44 percent allocated to community development, 36 percent to youth development, and 20 percent to affordable housing initiatives.

“People’s United Community Foundation is pleased to continue its support of the many nonprofit organizations in Vermont that are having a positive impact on our communities,” said Michael Seaver, Vermont Division President and Officer, People’s United Community Foundation.

For a detailed list of organizations that People’s United Community Foundation supported during the second grant cycle of 2017, please refer to the chart provided or visit www.pucf.org.

Established in 2007, People's United Community Foundation was formed to help support programs and activities that enhance the quality of life for citizens in the communities that People's United Bank serves.