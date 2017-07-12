 

National Life Group to host Do Good Fest July 15

July 11, 2017

4th Annual Do Good Fest Ready To Take The Stage on Saturday
Free Music Festival Features Guster, Adam Ezra Group, Two Other Bands

Montpelier, Vermont – National Life Group’s fourth annual Do Good Fest, presented by The Point, will feature alternative rock band Guster and three other bands on Saturday.

Burlington-based Kat Wright will kick off the free music festival at 4 p.m., followed by Dwight & Nicole also of Burlington at 5, and New England fan favorite The Adam Ezra Group at 6 p.m. Guster takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. and the show will close with a spectacular fireworks display.

New this year, there will be parking both at National Life and at Montpelier High School, which will be served by an Express Shuttle to the festival grounds. The shuttle will begin running at 4 p.m. and will continue through the evening.

National Life underwrites the cost of the show and all of the proceeds from the $20 parking fee at both lots are donated to Branches of Hope, the cancer patient fund at Central Vermont Medical Center.

Gates open at 2:30 p.m. and family activities, including face-painting and children’s games, get under way at 3 p.m. Beer from festival co-sponsor Harpoon Brewery will be served at two beer gardens and an expanded lineup of food trucks will be serving throughout the day. No cans, glass or coolers are permitted on the festival grounds.

A Nonprofit Village of 30 organizations will operate in a tent at the top of the hill to showcase the good work done by charitable groups across the region.

In its first three years, the Do Good Fest has raised $56,000 for cancer patients at Branches of Hope.

In addition to Independent Radio The Point and Harpoon Brewery, the Do Good Fest is co-sponsored by Seven Days, Montpelier Alive and the National Life Group Foundation.

At National Life, our story is simple: For more than 167 years we’ve worked hard to deliver on our promises to millions of people with our vision of providing peace of mind in times of need. It’s our cause, stemming from a deep passion to live our values to do good, be good and make good, every day. Learn more at NationalLife.com.

