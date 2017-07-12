Merrill re-elected as chair of Vermont Commission on Women

News Release — Vermont Commission on Women

July 12, 2017

Contact:

Lilly Talbert

802-828-2841

Marcia Merrill of Jericho Re-Elected to 5th Term as Chair of Vermont Commission on Women

(Montpelier) – The sixteen appointed members of the Vermont Commission on Women (VCW) have re-elected Marcia Merrill of Jericho to serve a 5th term as Chair. Ms. Merrill has served in this leadership role since 2006.

Reflecting on the Commission’s work, Ms. Merrill stated, “I’m pleased and honored to have been selected as Chair again of this dynamic group of Vermonters who care so deeply about improving the lives of women and girls. Throughout our 53-year history, VCW has been an agent of positive change, bringing the voice, needs and conditions of women to the forefront in both public policy and public conversation, and the past few months have been no exception. Findings from our U.S. DOL Women’s Bureau-funded feasibility study informed policy debate on the paid family and medical leave insurance bill. Change The Story VT, our innovative collaboration with Vermont Women’s Fund and Vermont Works for Women, issued its fourth report, revealing Vermont women have yet to achieve equal representation as leaders in any but a few political, civic or professional realms. We collected stories and provided testimony on a successful bill ensuring healthy pregnant workers receive reasonable workplace accommodations. Our Vermont Equal Pay Compact, a voluntary pledge employers sign indicating their commitment to closing the gender wage gap in their workplace now has 141 signers. With the energy and skills of our Commissioners, and the collective reach and intelligence of our twenty-seven Advisory Council organizations, we’ll continue to capitalize on the momentum to advance rights and opportunities for women and girls in our state.”

Ms. Merrill is a Certified Public Accountant, and recently retired from Montgomery & Merrill, P.C., her woman-owned public accounting firm in Burlington. In that role, she worked primarily with not-for-profit organizations, small businesses, and start-up businesses, assisting the ownership and boards of directors in the use and interpretation of financial statements, as well as providing audit and other financial statement services.

Ms. Merrill has served in board positions for a variety of community and not-for-profit organizations that focus on women’s and family issues, including local, state, and national level positions for Business and Professional Women/VT, Inc. She holds a BA, Summa Cum Laude, from William Smith College and an MBA from Rochester Institute of Technology.