Mandela Fellow from Kenya to speak July 23

July 11, 2017

Sarah Hadden

(802-379-0962)

Mandela Fellow from Kenya to speak on July 23

The Kura Project welcomes Caroline Kashinin Senteu to Vermont when she speaks at The Dorset Church on Sunday, July 23 at 11:30am. Currently a Mandela Washington Fellow, Ms. Senteu, a resident of Kenya, will speak about the importance of role models and educational sponsors, especially in shaping the futures of young girls from impoverished neighborhoods and countries.

“Caroline is an inspirational speaker who tells powerfully moving stories about her journey from village life in Kenya to a Mandela Washington Fellowship and medical school,“ states Sarah Hadden, the founding director of The Kura Project, who is hosting Ms. Senteu in the Northshire. “Caroline credits role models for inspiring her to pursue higher education, providing critically needed support that made the Mandela Fellowship and medical school acceptance a reality. She is living proof that mentors and sponsors make a measurable difference in the lives of those who are less fortunate but have great promise to help heal the world”. The Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders is the flagship program of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) that gives young people from Sub-Saharan Africa the opportunity to hone their leadership skills at a U.S. college or university, with support for professional development after they return home.

Ms. Senteu has over eight years of experience in the health sector focusing on community public health and socio-policy. She is currently a Project Coordinator at Shokut Naretoi, an organization that advocates for community training on maternal, neonatal, child, and sexual reproductive health in Loitokitok, Kenya. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Kenya Methodist University and plans to open a maternal, neonatal, and child health hospital in Loitokitok after medical school.

The Dorset Church is opening its doors to the community to hear Caroline Senteu’s story following its worship service at 11:30a.m. The church is located on Church Street, Dorset, Vermont.

Founded by Manchester resident Sarah Hadden in 2011, The Kura Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of girls and boys in rural Northern Kenya. Through its three-pronged approach, Kura provides menstrual hygiene products that enable young girls to attend secondary school uninterrupted and with dignity, provides sponsorships that enable the most promising girls and boys to focus on their studies at qualified boarding schools, and links youngsters with mentors who can guide them on their paths to brighter, productive futures. For more information or to get involved, visit http://www.kuraproject.org/ or find “The Kura Project” on Facebook and Instagram. You can also contact Sarah Hadden at [email protected] or 802-379-0962.