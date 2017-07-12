 

Mandela Fellow from Kenya to speak July 23

Jul. 12, 2017, 10:22 am by Leave a Comment

News Release — The Kura Project
July 11, 2017

Contact:
Sarah Hadden
(802-379-0962)

Mandela Fellow from Kenya to speak on July 23

The Kura Project welcomes Caroline Kashinin Senteu to Vermont when she speaks at The Dorset Church on Sunday, July 23 at 11:30am. Currently a Mandela Washington Fellow, Ms. Senteu, a resident of Kenya, will speak about the importance of role models and educational sponsors, especially in shaping the futures of young girls from impoverished neighborhoods and countries.

“Caroline is an inspirational speaker who tells powerfully moving stories about her journey from village life in Kenya to a Mandela Washington Fellowship and medical school,“ states Sarah Hadden, the founding director of The Kura Project, who is hosting Ms. Senteu in the Northshire. “Caroline credits role models for inspiring her to pursue higher education, providing critically needed support that made the Mandela Fellowship and medical school acceptance a reality. She is living proof that mentors and sponsors make a measurable difference in the lives of those who are less fortunate but have great promise to help heal the world”. The Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders is the flagship program of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) that gives young people from Sub-Saharan Africa the opportunity to hone their leadership skills at a U.S. college or university, with support for professional development after they return home.

Ms. Senteu has over eight years of experience in the health sector focusing on community public health and socio-policy. She is currently a Project Coordinator at Shokut Naretoi, an organization that advocates for community training on maternal, neonatal, child, and sexual reproductive health in Loitokitok, Kenya. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Kenya Methodist University and plans to open a maternal, neonatal, and child health hospital in Loitokitok after medical school.

The Dorset Church is opening its doors to the community to hear Caroline Senteu’s story following its worship service at 11:30a.m. The church is located on Church Street, Dorset, Vermont.

Founded by Manchester resident Sarah Hadden in 2011, The Kura Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of girls and boys in rural Northern Kenya. Through its three-pronged approach, Kura provides menstrual hygiene products that enable young girls to attend secondary school uninterrupted and with dignity, provides sponsorships that enable the most promising girls and boys to focus on their studies at qualified boarding schools, and links youngsters with mentors who can guide them on their paths to brighter, productive futures. For more information or to get involved, visit http://www.kuraproject.org/ or find “The Kura Project” on Facebook and Instagram. You can also contact Sarah Hadden at [email protected] or 802-379-0962.

Filed Under: Vermont Press Releases Tagged With: , ,
Press Release

VTDigger.org posts press releases as a way of providing readers with information directly from businesses, state agencies, political organizations and nonprofits. Read more

Email: [email protected]

Latest stories by

Comment Policy

VTDigger.org requires that all commenters identify themselves by their authentic first and last names. Initials, pseudonyms or screen names are not permissible.

No personal harrassment, abuse, or hate speech is permitted. Be succinct and to the point. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. If your comment is over 500 words, consider sending a commentary instead.

We personally review and moderate every comment that is posted here. This takes a lot of time; please consider donating to keep the conversation productive and informative.

The purpose of this policy is to encourage a civil discourse among readers who are willing to stand behind their identities and their comments. VTDigger has created a safe zone for readers who wish to engage in a thoughtful discussion on a range of subjects. We hope you join the conversation. If you have questions or concerns about our commenting platform, please review our Commenting FAQ.

Privacy policy
Thanks for reporting an error with the story, "Mandela Fellow from Kenya to speak July 23"